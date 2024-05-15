POLICE FATALITY

I am dismayed that a police chase on West Cliff Drive resulted in a death. Admittedly I do not know all the circumstances but couldn\’t the officer track vehicle down with a license plate to fine, etc? Endangering the public for an expired vehicle registration? RIP Nathan.

Susie Wood | Aptos

CAPITOLA BLOCKS DRIVEWAY

The city has changed. The current council, the city manager, and the public works director dont give a rats a** what the citizens want. They have their own agenda and no longer listen to the residents. They all need to be removed.

Mick Routh, former Mayor/Goodtimes.sc

DISGUSTED BY CAPITOLA

Tourists bring dollars to Santa Cruz/Capitola but these are local homeowners who pay property taxes and otherwise contribute to Capitola’s services. Put the lumber on a truck bed, park it somewhere nearby (not blocking homes or services) and truck it in when needed. This sounds like a lazy way of dealing with conflicting rights.

William Brigham/ Goodtimes.sc

MORE CAPITOLA

This is unacceptable. Staging for construction projects should not impose on a property owner’s access to their property.

Judi Grunstra/ Goodtimes.sc

CAPITOLA LOSS

I sure do miss Steve Burrell, the former city manager. May he rest in peace. He had the administrative and more importantly, the People Skills needed in today’s world. He would have found a solution to make a project happen without stepping on a homeowner/ taxpayer. You don’t realize how good you have it until it’s over.

Charlie/ Goodtimes.sc

UNHOUSED ART, PT 2

It’s too bad it was only for one day…after all, our unhoused live with this daily the least they could be given a few weeks of a showing so more people could be impacted by the truth.

Valerie Arno/ Goodtimes.sc