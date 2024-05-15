.Letters

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

POLICE FATALITY

I am dismayed that a police chase on West Cliff Drive resulted in a death. Admittedly I do not know all the circumstances but couldn\’t the officer track vehicle down with a license plate to fine, etc? Endangering the public for an expired vehicle registration? RIP Nathan.

Susie Wood | Aptos

CAPITOLA BLOCKS DRIVEWAY

The city has changed. The current council, the city manager, and the public works director dont give a rats a** what the citizens want. They have their own agenda and no longer listen to the residents. They all need to be removed.

secure document shredding

Mick Routh, former Mayor/Goodtimes.sc

DISGUSTED BY CAPITOLA

Tourists bring dollars to Santa Cruz/Capitola but these are local homeowners who pay property taxes and otherwise contribute to Capitola’s services. Put the lumber on a truck bed, park it somewhere nearby (not blocking homes or services) and truck it in when needed. This sounds like a lazy way of dealing with conflicting rights.

William Brigham/ Goodtimes.sc

MORE CAPITOLA

This is unacceptable. Staging for construction projects should not impose on a property owner’s access to their property.

Judi Grunstra/ Goodtimes.sc

CAPITOLA LOSS

I sure do miss Steve Burrell, the former city manager. May he rest in peace. He had the administrative and more importantly, the People Skills needed in today’s world. He would have found a solution to make a project happen without stepping on a homeowner/ taxpayer. You don’t realize how good you have it until it’s over.
Charlie/ Goodtimes.sc

UNHOUSED ART, PT 2

It’s too bad it was only for one day…after all, our unhoused live with this daily the least they could be given a few weeks of a showing so more people could be impacted by the truth.
Valerie Arno/ Goodtimes.sc

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
Next ArticleStreet Talk
music in the park san jose
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Listen Here

River Rescuers

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk