BILLIONS FOR RAIL

The RTC should continue to pursue zero-emission passenger rail service in Santa Cruz County. The train will provide an easy way to bypass Highway 1 congestion, as well as a reliable transportation option for residents who can’t or prefer not to drive.

To pay for the project the RTC can hire staff instead of paying consultants, use local contractors, continue to get state and federal grants, and pursue cost saving approaches. The cost of building the rail system will be cumulative over years of construction and is less than Highway 1 improvements and road maintenance projects

Rail opponents keep talking about railbanking. County residents already voted against railbanking by 73%, because we want the train and the trail both. We all know that starting a legal battle to remove the tracks wouldn’t get the trail built faster. It would only benefit a few trackside land owners looking for a payoff.

The RTC should move forward with rail service along with the trail between North and South County.

Judith Carey, Russell Weisz | Santa Cruz

PAINFUL TRACKS

A letter in Good Times last week captured something essential about Santa Cruz County. It wasn’t about rail policy or billions in infrastructure—it was about a few dozen feet of track in front of the Boardwalk that keeps injuring cyclists. The problem has been known for years. It’s still not fixed.

That single letter asks a question that should echo through every public meeting in this county: if we can’t handle the little things, how do we expect to take on the big ones?

We can’t seem to repair our roads on schedule. We struggle to coordinate bike and pedestrian safety projects. METRO service is thin and unreliable. Sidewalks vanish mid-block. Crosswalks fade and stay faded. And yet, we’re talking about building and operating a $4.3 billion passenger rail system.

The reality is that Santa Cruz County’s government systems are stretched thin. Each small issue—like that dangerous crossing—reveals a deeper problem: no sustained focus, no accountability, and no follow-through. When the simple things stay broken, it isn’t because people don’t care. It’s because our institutions have grown used to tackling symbolic projects instead of concrete ones.

If we can’t install 25 feet of safe track filler to stop bike crashes, how will we design, fund, and manage a county-wide rail system that depends on dozens of complex crossings, bridges, and coastal bluffs?

Fixing the small things first isn’t just practical. It’s the only credible path toward the big things. Until we can deliver on everyday basics—smooth pavement, working buses, safe crossings—grand promises about zero-emission rail are just noise on top of broken tracks.

Will Mayall | Santa Cruz

OutsideTheBoxBuilders.US

STAND STRONG

As union members, we know what it means to stand together for the essentials that keep families safe and communities strong. Right now, Republicans in Congress are holding the federal budget hostage and pushing cuts that would rip away healthcare from millions of families.

Working families already carry enough burdens: rising costs, stagnant wages and the daily stress of making ends meet. Increasing healthcare costs in the middle of these challenges is not just irresponsible, it’s cruel.

Democrats are standing firm to protect Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) subsidies and reverse Medicaid cuts because they understand healthcare is a lifeline, not a bargaining chip. Working people can’t afford higher premiums or lost coverage just to satisfy an extremist agenda.

Unfortunately, Republicans are willing to gamble with our health, our jobs, and our economy to score political points. Unions fight for good jobs, fair wages, and benefits at the bargaining table; and Congress should do no less for the American people.

Sincerely,

Christian Fine | Capitola