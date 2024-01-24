.Letters

Sentencing Reform

I look at people plus myself. Life is really short. I asked myself what is an incarnation in a Prison. Terrible I guess. After a certain age you are really harmless. I served in the Armed Forces for eight years and basically I really liked it. I never understood why or what causes criminality. The GOP would lose their minds if we cut down the amount of time a sentence was given!

Carl Sanders

Reviews of Cowboy Cafe in Watsonville

Having owned and operated a family restaurant in Wyoming, I know how exceptional Cowboy Corner is and how hard Juan & Paula work. I have been going there since they opened. Love this place!!!!  

secure document shredding

Mo Curry

Love that place!

Paula recognizes my voice when I call in for a French Dip! Excellent chicken fried steak and eggs!!

Juan & Paula are so nice, and her husband is the cook!

Highly recommended 

Denise Willis

My Granny was from the panhandle of Oklahoma. I lived in West Texas as a kid. I offer this only as context so that when I say that their biscuits and gravy and chicken fried steak are legit you can be assured I know what I’m talking about.

Neil Holmes

Excellent food, service, and atmosphere is fun. It’s a wonderful place to go. We go at least once a week. They close at 2 sharp! Only open Mon -Sat. I would highly recommend it.

Tracy Wise

Best Reuben around.

Ramohna Ro Jones

Muy rico me gustó y muy amables.

The Best breakfast place here in Watsonville

Yesenia Morales

Soquel Championship Coach Dwight Lowery

He should be very proud of his and the team’s accomplishments.

Me, class of ‘73 and my husband class of ‘69

Marsha Abernethy

So proud of Soquel High!!! All three of our kids went there AND their Dad! We live a mile away! Couldn’t be happier for our little town.

Tyla Perez Natale

Letters to the Editor
