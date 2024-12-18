.LETTERS

Week of December 19, 2024

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

The Hidden Cost of Passenger Rail

Are the right questions being asked?

Why isn’t the total estimated cost of the train plan being fully considered now? This glaring concern has left many residents wondering if our small community, spanning the Boardwalk to Watsonville, is being left in the dark about the financial reality of a passenger train and little trail.

RTC’s (Regional Transportation Commission) own pre-pandemic study estimated the project at $1.3 billion to build. Operating costs have not yet been estimated but it is expected that these will be taxpayer subsidized. Experts now warn that inflation and updated requirements could push that construction number to $5 billion or higher. What does this kind of cost inflation mean for future operating costs?

Moving ahead without an official updated estimate including operating costs adds to more meaningless studies that we the taxpayers have funded and will continue to fund. These studies that are using up our transportation budget are asking about premature items of design while leaving taxpayers uninformed about the most critical financial burden they may ultimately bear.

Della Davis
Watsonville

ONLINE COMMENTS

RE: FAREWELL TO BRUCE BRATTON

Bruce was not only a Santa Cruz icon, he was a true friend, mentor and positive influence on my life. Always interested in what I was doing and where I was. I will miss his wisdom and leadership in acknowledging the trends of city government and culture. Bruce, you will not be soon forgotten. RIP dear brother.

Cedar Geiger | Goodtimes.sc

Cafe Pergolesi, gone. Logos, gone. Tampicos, gone. India Joze, gone. Saturn Cafe, gone. Literary Guillotine, gone. Tabby Cat, gone. Poet and the Patriot, gone. Nickleodeon Theatre, gone. Toadal Fitness, going. New Leaf, gone. Credit Union, for all intents and purposes, gone.
And now drops the biggest, progressive, (hippie era) cultural institutional beam of all, the one that held up so many others, columnist and fellow rabble-rouser, Bruce Bratton. I will miss you, my friend, miss you already.

Chris Krohn | Goodtimes.sc

We are going to miss you, Bruce. I enjoyed discussing all manner of subjects. One being what happens after this life.
You were a force of nature, a unique blend of brilliance and eccentricity, sharp wit and unwavering opinions. A captivating conversationalist, always ready to spark a debate.
Beyond your intellect you were a talented musician and writer, leaving a legacy of creative expression.
We will miss your authentic voice, infectious laughter and unwavering spirit… and your movie reviews.
No one cared so much about the quality of life in Santa Cruz County as you.
What a fantastic life… 5 out of 5 stars

Patrick Casey | Goodtimes.sc

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
Next ArticleStreet Talk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
California’s sweepstakes surge

California’s Sweepstakes Surge: Analyzing the Golden State’s Growing Interest in Contests

Blount & Obomsawin Giveaway

Tickets to Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin

Jahari Stampley Giveaway

Tickets to Jahari Stampley Family Trio