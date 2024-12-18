The Hidden Cost of Passenger Rail

Are the right questions being asked?

Why isn’t the total estimated cost of the train plan being fully considered now? This glaring concern has left many residents wondering if our small community, spanning the Boardwalk to Watsonville, is being left in the dark about the financial reality of a passenger train and little trail.

RTC’s (Regional Transportation Commission) own pre-pandemic study estimated the project at $1.3 billion to build. Operating costs have not yet been estimated but it is expected that these will be taxpayer subsidized. Experts now warn that inflation and updated requirements could push that construction number to $5 billion or higher. What does this kind of cost inflation mean for future operating costs?

Moving ahead without an official updated estimate including operating costs adds to more meaningless studies that we the taxpayers have funded and will continue to fund. These studies that are using up our transportation budget are asking about premature items of design while leaving taxpayers uninformed about the most critical financial burden they may ultimately bear.

Della Davis

Watsonville

ONLINE COMMENTS

RE: FAREWELL TO BRUCE BRATTON

Bruce was not only a Santa Cruz icon, he was a true friend, mentor and positive influence on my life. Always interested in what I was doing and where I was. I will miss his wisdom and leadership in acknowledging the trends of city government and culture. Bruce, you will not be soon forgotten. RIP dear brother.

Cedar Geiger | Goodtimes.sc

Cafe Pergolesi, gone. Logos, gone. Tampicos, gone. India Joze, gone. Saturn Cafe, gone. Literary Guillotine, gone. Tabby Cat, gone. Poet and the Patriot, gone. Nickleodeon Theatre, gone. Toadal Fitness, going. New Leaf, gone. Credit Union, for all intents and purposes, gone.

And now drops the biggest, progressive, (hippie era) cultural institutional beam of all, the one that held up so many others, columnist and fellow rabble-rouser, Bruce Bratton. I will miss you, my friend, miss you already.

Chris Krohn | Goodtimes.sc

We are going to miss you, Bruce. I enjoyed discussing all manner of subjects. One being what happens after this life.

You were a force of nature, a unique blend of brilliance and eccentricity, sharp wit and unwavering opinions. A captivating conversationalist, always ready to spark a debate.

Beyond your intellect you were a talented musician and writer, leaving a legacy of creative expression.

We will miss your authentic voice, infectious laughter and unwavering spirit… and your movie reviews.

No one cared so much about the quality of life in Santa Cruz County as you.

What a fantastic life… 5 out of 5 stars

Patrick Casey | Goodtimes.sc