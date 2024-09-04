.Letters to Good Times

Week of September 4, 2024

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

MONARCH MANIA

Hi GT!

We love coming to SC…for The Good Times!

Thanks for the attention and publicity…2 letters about us!

Come to Lighthouse Field this Fall to experience the Monarch Magic

The Monarchs🦋| Via Fiona Fairchild

GET A HANDLE ON CLIMATE CHANGE

As the country and the rest of the world experience another year of scorching heat waves, private, for-profit utility companies—whom we rely upon for our basic necessities like heating, cooling and electricity—are keeping us reliant on climate-wrecking fossil fuels while reporting record profits.

When they work well, utilities exist in the background of our lives: they power our homes, cool us down when it’s hot, and give us heat when it’s cold. But too often, they are sources of aggravation: The power goes off when it’s dangerously hot or cold out, our bills skyrocket, and these for-profit companies threaten to shut off services when we’re unable to pay.

We know that climate change raises those stakes even higher, and utility companies themselves play a massive role in exacerbating the climate crisis: 80% of electric utilities in the U.S. run on fossil fuels.

Shifting utilities to clean energy is integral to working toward a safer climate, but these private, for-profit companies would rather maintain the status quo and keep the public in the dark. Utility companies are charging us more while they get paid off by the fossil fuel industry to block the transition to renewable energy.

Utility companies have gotten away with profiting at the expense of people and our planet for too long. It’s time we hold them accountable and demand they stop using our money to burn our future while individuals and families struggle. We deserve an energy system that allows everyone to have access to clean and affordable energy.

Ben Ramsden-Stein

FAMILY BUSINESS CLOSING

Our family business Santa Cruz Radio TV is closing after 36 years in the same building. We have served and loved this community for so many years and want everyone to know just because we will no longer be in the same building that Mark and Greg Windt will be taking their business mobile and rebranding as WAVE: Windt Audio Video Electronics installation and repair.

Cheryl Windt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleCali Crooner
Next ArticlePerchance to Dream
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Woman singing into a microphone under a blue spotlight

Sofia Isella—from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to the Catalyst

Four people standing, one in uniform

Supervisors Appoint Chris Clark as Sheriff, Effective Dec. 6

Photo of bearded man

Live Oak School District’s New Chapter