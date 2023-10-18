SMALL INDIVIDUAL ACTS

Democracy and civilization are preserved through small, individual acts. This is mine.

I live in Soquel (technically Santa Cruz), and have been raising funds to support Ukraine’s struggle for independence and freedom. I’ll be traveling to Lviv next week at my own expense to do my part, and thought this might make for an interesting story. I’d love the increased visibility to help with fundraising (we’ve already collected ~$10K in only a month).

More details on my Substack here: https://tallmartin.substack.com/p/im-going-to-ukraine

Martin Buhr

HOUSING PROBLEMS

Putting high density housing along transport corridors or in commercial centers has been promoted as a way to counter sprawl and protect regional farmland for decades now. However the high rise at the former Taco Bell (RIP) is pretty outrageous. It will only result in neighboring property owners selling up to the next big city developer with deep pockets.

Roseanne Hernandez Cattani

MORE HOUSING TROUBLES

My husband and I are both teachers and we are planning to leave. It doesn’t make sense to live in a place where everyone wants to live in the 1950s like the population hasn’t grown! For all you locals who don’t want transplants coming into your precious retro-enclave, I leave you with this thought: Are you willing to fill the empty positions that will be left when those of us who can’t own homes leave? If you want a vibrant city full of skilled workers, we need affordable places to live, otherwise, you’ll be left with a quaint town full of aging homeowners reminiscing about the good old days, and not much else.

O’Brien Celina

HOSPITAL SHORTAGE

Why not report on the fact that there is NO TRAUMA center for those already here, and each trauma has to be airlifted out at a cost of about $45,000 with no way to get home? How about how all of us here right now would burn alive sitting on our ONLY artery out of here, Hwy 1? Or, how are we to evacuate in a tsunami? Who is selling us all out to our possible deaths? Now there’s a storyline. Also, it has taken 45 minutes to an hour to get a flight, this is stuff people should know before their loved one needs immediate trauma care.

Chrissy Brown