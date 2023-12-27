THE SKY AT NIGHT

Great comment on the night sky. Living in Bonny Doon with larger properties the starry sky is quite beautiful. Does Santa Cruz County have a dark skies ordinance that has regulations regarding shielding of exterior lighting and brightness of residential and commercial lighting ? San Bernardino County adopted such an ordinance a year ago to help reduce the light pollution.

I also applauded the Coastal Commission’s decision to fine the Aptos HOA regarding public access and emailed a thank you to Justin Cummings for his engagement.

—Hugh A. Bialecki

NOT A FAN OF CURTIS’S MUSIC

I bet I’m not the only one that finds Mr. Reliford’s sound system to be a nuisance. Good works aren’t a license for antisocial behavior.

—Scott Cooper

THE ORIGINAL STEWARDS OF OUR COUNTY

Thank you for highlighting the Amah Mutsun Land Trust! Santa Cruz has many excellent environmental organizations, including Ecology Action & Regeneracion, which you also mentioned.

The AMLT brings a special perspective of native stewardship based on millennia of loving interaction with this very region. We are lucky to have their collaboration with our community, the state, and local institutions! A short video at Mission State Historical Park features interviews with leaders in the Amah Mutsun, Ramaytush, Indian Canyon and other Indigenous groups in the Central Coast area.

With gratitude and respect to the Amah Mutsun, Uypi, Quiroste, Zayante, Coastanoan Ohlone and others who stewarded and continue to steward the unceded lands currently known as Santa Cruz County.

Sincerely,

—Dorah Rosen

DARK SKIES AT NIGHT

Thank you so much for Richard Stockton’s article on dark skies. I miss the stars so much. I have traveled to the Galapagos and Big Bend recently to enjoy the heavenly bodies. Therefore I was very happy to hear of the community of advocates for steps the government and landowners can take to help us have darker skies locally. I hope you will keep reporting this story and on various regulatory and corporate efforts, especially if there is PROGRESS!

—Sarah Clark