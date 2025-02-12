.LETTERS

Week of February 13, 2025

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

ANOTHER BIG PROJECT PLANNED

Remember the outrageous 16-story Clocktower Center skyscraper that a development company called “Workbench” proposed last year? That 192-foot-tall building was allowed in a 50-foot height limit zone because of the state’s new 100% density bonus law (AB 1287), which allows developers to build much taller than the local zoning would normally allow. That skyscraper project is on hold, but it could be resurrected.

Now Santa Cruz city leaders want to increase the building height limits in the South of Laurel Area (SOLA), even though they don’t need to raise them to meet state required housing goals, or to build the proposed new Warriors arena. They are about to make a HUGE mistake. By raising the zoning height limits to 85 feet, as proposed, developers will be able to come in and build skyscrapers twice or three times that tall. The city does not need to raise the height limits. If they do it will be an unnecessary, self-inflicted (and irreversible) wound that will forever change the Santa Cruz we know.

This is likely the biggest, most impactful development proposal in the city’s history. It proposes to significantly upzone 29 acres in the SOLA to allow 1,600 to 1,800 new housing units in a series of 12-story plus buildings. The Draft Environmental Impact Report came out a couple of weeks ago, with a comment period deadline of Feb. 21. You can find it by searching downtown plan expansion at cityofsantacruz.com

Frank Barron

CORRECTION

In the Feb. 5 issue, an article about John Clarke Mills contained some biographical errors. Mills is from the suburbs of Manhattan in Westchester County and grew up restoring houses with his father. He started the Watch Duty app in 2021 after the LNU Lightning Complex fires in 2020.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Two men standing in front of the Capitol building

Housing Matters Hosts Screening at the Rio

Exterior of a school

PVUSD Considers Roughly 100 Layoffs in Meeting Tonight

AI companion story art: flesh and bot

The Editor’s Desk