GOT SUSHI

Wasabi Sushi in Scotts Valley wants to create a “Good Times” roll … but what to put in it? Would love your input.

Kipp

BIKES NOT TRAINS

Let’s consider the common sense of implementing a genuine best way upon the transportation corridor which would finally provide a safe place for bikes and pedestrians. This should have been completed by now to at least allow proven efficient electric bicycles with 30 MPH capability to remove slower moving cars from the nearby roadways.

Generations ago the escalator was introduced, and its asynchronous ability proved that it could transport many more people faster between a few floors than an elevator (synchronous implementation) which sometimes required passengers to queue up in groups to have to wait multiple full transport cycles.

It is now obvious and many situations that have only a few floors feature escalators to expeditiously transport people between floors while relegating infinitely patient freight to the less expeditious elevator.

The advantages of asynchronous transportation was why the car became so popular. Unfortunately, this has become so popular that we now constantly end up with congested freeways during rush hours, yet amazingly this car convenience factor is still worthy enough to warrant getting continually involved with such wasteful stop-and-go traffic.

As an engineer (retired) I grew up favoring trains but am 100% certain that implementing the Santa Cruz County version of Rail-Trail would be a mistake.

Unscrupulous opportunists focused upon diverting endless taxpayer funds into their own pockets are promoting a sham. Attempts to just resuscitate a single track that was intended over 100 years ago for only slow-moving freight and tourist trains is already known to cost taxpayers endless millions. A single track restricted to a linear configuration is not a favorable foundation for an active commuter train that has to allow travel in both directions at the same time on the same track!

The Santa Cruz County version of Rail plus Trail is obviously a sham being perpetrated by a slow-moving tourist organization that has been deceiving residents that they will go out of business unless they are allowed to expand their novel 10 MPH-on-a-single-track-monopoly throughout the rest of Santa Cruz County.

Let’s avoid getting railroaded by NOT putting Supervisors in place who are at the mercy of those who are backing their election. Getting railroaded has happened to so many so much that it has been known as forcing something that was not wanted:

If a landowner was in the way, by hook or by crook, the railroads usually managed to put the tracks where they wanted them. The landowners felt they had been “railroaded.” It turns out, the word still applies in the 21st century.

Bob Fifield

Aptos