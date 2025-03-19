BETRAYAL OF U.S. INTERESTS

As a resident of Santa Cruz, I am outraged by the recent dismantling of USAID, an agency that has worked for over six decades to promote peace, stability and global prosperity. The person most responsible for this reckless move is Elon Musk, who, through his Department of Government Efficiency, has pushed the agenda to slash USAID’s funding.

Musk’s involvement in this effort is particularly troubling. His businesses, from SpaceX to Tesla, benefit from global markets that USAID has helped create. For Musk to attack an agency that supports American businesses by fostering international partnerships is a betrayal of U.S. interests. It’s not just about aid—it’s about economic growth and security.

USAID’s work is far from “wasteful,” as Musk claims. It’s an essential investment that strengthens diplomatic ties, promotes U.S. business abroad, and prevents crises that could lead to military interventions. Musk’s reckless campaign to cut USAID will only embolden adversaries like China and Russia, who are more than willing to fill the void left by the U.S.

We must demand that our leaders restore USAID’s funding. The harm caused by Musk’s actions is not just to the most vulnerable populations—it’s a direct threat to our national security and economic future.

Robin Baker | Santa Cruz

I’m glad to see your new Performance column. I wonder if you are aware of our classical string orchestra, the Concertino Strings, that meets and performs regularly in Boulder Creek.

I’m Joanne Tanner, the director. I have been listing our concerts regularly in the GT events, but would love to have a little more about the orchestra in Good Times. We play a new program about every two months and have been increasing in size and quality for the last four years; we began as a pandemic group when many dedicated string players had no place to play for several years because the Cabrillo performing groups shut down.

I especially wanted to direct you to our website, concertinostrings.com, to learn more about Concertino Strings. We now regularly have 25 members, string players from all over Santa Cruz County, and often incorporate harpsichord, organ or piano and sometimes guest wind or percussion.

Our next concerts are at our “residence,” the historic 150 year old Boulder Creek United Methodist Church, 12855 Boulder St., on April 9 at 11:30am and April 12 at 3pm. The theme is “Celebrate Spring with Strings.” The program will be Edward Elgar’s Serenade for Strings, Op 20, subtitled “Spring Serenade”; Vivaldi’s Concerto for Violin and Organ, Joanne Tanner and Robert Jackson, soloists; Renata Bratt’s Joy in the Day, an upbeat mashup of fiddle tunes mixed with “Singing in the Rain” and “Blue Skies”—the audience will have an opportunity to join in on vocals!

Admission is always FREE with donations gratefully accepted. Concerts are an hour long. For more info about the orchestra, go to concertinostrings.com.

Joanne Tanner | GoodTimes.sc