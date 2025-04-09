music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

Week of April 10. 2025

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

GUTTING THE EPA

The Trump administration’s proposal to reconsider the EPA’s endangerment finding is reckless, anti-science, and a huge step backward for climate action. This decision isn’t just about politics—it puts our health, environment and future on the line.

The endangerment finding, established in 2009, is based on clear scientific evidence that greenhouse gases harm public health and the planet. It’s been the legal backbone for policies that reduce emissions from cars, power plants and industry. Without it, we lose a key tool for fighting climate change—and that’s exactly what polluters want.

The reality is that climate change isn’t some distant threat. It’s here. We’re seeing record-breaking heat, wildfires, floods and hurricanes that devastate communities. Our state is not immune from these catastrophes and the Trump Administration’s actions would reverse progress. Gutting this policy ignores science and common sense at a time when we need stronger action, not more rollbacks.

This also sends a terrible message to the rest of the world. While other countries are working toward clean energy solutions, the U.S. risks becoming a climate laggard instead of a leader.

We can’t let this happen. We need to push back against this dangerous move and demand real climate solutions. The health of our planet—and future generations—depends on it. The EPA should scrap its plan to undo this regulation and maintain the rules that are protecting all of us and the air and water we rely on.

Richard Gallo | Santa Cruz

GUTTING EQUALITY, DIVERSITY

As you know, our current president is eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs that are intended to have the federal workforce represent ALL of us. He believes that nonwhite men and/or females hired under these programs to be incompetent.

You may remember that during Mr. Trump’s first term, despite his claim to hire “only the best people,” his main criterion for Cabinet appointments was not their competence, but their loyalty to him. This is called nepotism, a form of corruption, and resulted in numerous Department of Justice investigations and subsequent resignations. Seven of those disgraced hires come to mind: Secretaries of the Interior (Zinke), Transportation (Chao), Labor (Acosta) Energy (Perry), EPA (Pruitt), HHS (Price), and VA (Wilkie). Government scandal and corruption on this scale is unique in US history.

Mr. Trump is doing it again. The incompetence of his Cabinet secretaries is becoming obvious. As usual, when they screw up, Mr. Trump first claims to know nothing about it and then vilifies and fires them. The buck stops nowhere.

Don Eggleston | Aptos

Letters to the Editor
