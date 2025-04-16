NO PHONES FOR EMERGENCIES

It’s time for some more coverage of AT&T’s attempt to end copper landline service, the only kind of phone service that works when there’s no cell reception and the power goes out.AT&T has been refusing to provide copper landline service on an individual basis, denying hookups to already existing copper landlines that had been used by previous residents. They refuse this service and then claim no one wants it. The CPUC listened to citizens and lawmakers and denied AT&T’s application to end copper landline service last year. Now, AT&T is trying to eliminate due process of law and take away the CPUC’s power to defend the public. They want to use CPUC rulemaking hearings (possibly focusing on rates in order to distract from the real issue of safety) and State Assembly Bill 470 in order to get their way.

Katherine Miller | Aptos

SAVE THE MUSIC

Would you be so kind as to share this GoFundMe project on behalf of greatamericansongbook.org with your readers?

Purpose:

Funding and building the Forever Digital Archive on behalf of the music of the Great American Songbook.

You might say this is a: Last Gasp effort on behalf of the G.A.S. by our 501(c)(3) nonprofit org.

Follow the link below for the full story.

gofund.me/51bbaff1

Thank you for your consideration!

Ronald Kaplan | Aptos

Executive Director

American Songbook Preservation Society

UCSC LIBRARY CLOSED TO PUBLIC

The UCSC Library has announced the termination of its “Community Borrowers Program,” a program that has allowed community members to borrow research and related materials from the UCSC Libraries. The termination of the program was not preceded by any consultation with the community, or with those who have been making use of this valuable source of information. The program is slated to end on June 1, 2025. That means that there is still some time to appeal to the “better angels” at the University (if there are any still living up there).

I am no longer a public official (I was one, once), but this is a moment in which concerned community members should contact their elected officials, and ask them to see what they can do to reverse this significant cutback of University cooperation with our community. State Senator John Laird (a notable UCSC alumnus) and Assembly Members Gail Pellerin and Dawn Addis should be bringing this issue up with UCSC, and with the president of the entire UC system.

Our state elected officials can do that personally, and during the upcoming state budget deliberations. In addition, as a former local government official, I urge those concerned to contact their council members, the mayor, and members of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. Third District Supervisor Justin Cummings, for instance, has a longstanding relationship with UCSC, and I am betting that he would be willing to put in a good word on behalf of this important program.

Thanks, as ever, to the Good Times, for keeping our community in touch with what’s shaking! Sometimes (as with this item), we ought to be shaking back!

Gary A. Patton/Santa Cruz