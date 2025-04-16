music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.LETTERS

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

NO PHONES FOR EMERGENCIES

It’s time for some more coverage of AT&T’s attempt to end copper landline service, the only kind of phone service that works when there’s no cell reception and the power goes out.AT&T has been refusing to provide copper landline service on an individual basis, denying hookups to already existing copper landlines that had been used by previous residents. They refuse this service and then claim no one wants it. The CPUC listened to citizens and lawmakers and denied AT&T’s application to end copper landline service last year. Now, AT&T is trying to eliminate due process of law and take away the CPUC’s power to defend the public. They want to use CPUC rulemaking hearings (possibly focusing on rates in order to distract from the real issue of safety) and State Assembly Bill 470 in order to get their way.

Katherine Miller | Aptos

SAVE THE MUSIC

Would you be so kind as to share this GoFundMe project on behalf of greatamericansongbook.org with your readers?
Purpose:
Funding and building the Forever Digital Archive on behalf of the music of the Great American Songbook.
You might say this is a: Last Gasp effort on behalf of the G.A.S. by our 501(c)(3) nonprofit org.

Follow the link below for the full story.
gofund.me/51bbaff1

Thank you for your consideration!

Ronald Kaplan | Aptos
Executive Director
American Songbook Preservation Society

UCSC LIBRARY CLOSED TO PUBLIC

The UCSC Library has announced the termination of its “Community Borrowers Program,” a program that has allowed community members to borrow research and related materials from the UCSC Libraries. The termination of the program was not preceded by any consultation with the community, or with those who have been making use of this valuable source of information. The program is slated to end on June 1, 2025. That means that there is still some time to appeal to the “better angels” at the University (if there are any still living up there).

I am no longer a public official (I was one, once), but this is a moment in which concerned community members should contact their elected officials, and ask them to see what they can do to reverse this significant cutback of University cooperation with our community. State Senator John Laird (a notable UCSC alumnus) and Assembly Members Gail Pellerin and Dawn Addis should be bringing this issue up with UCSC, and with the president of the entire UC system.

Our state elected officials can do that personally, and during the upcoming state budget deliberations. In addition, as a former local government official, I urge those concerned to contact their council members, the mayor, and members of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. Third District Supervisor Justin Cummings, for instance, has a longstanding relationship with UCSC, and I am betting that he would be willing to put in a good word on behalf of this important program.

Thanks, as ever, to the Good Times, for keeping our community in touch with what’s shaking! Sometimes (as with this item), we ought to be shaking back!

Gary A. Patton/Santa Cruz

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
Next ArticlePlanet Protectors
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Battery facility meeting

Battery Storage Fight Heats Up

Bigfoot Museum fire photo

Fire rips through Bigfoot Museum property

Checking It Out