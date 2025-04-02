ANOTHER GREAT SYMPHONY SHOW

I hope that many readers had a chance to experience the unbridled joy of the Santa Cruz Symphony’s family concert at the beginning of March. Children and elders and everyone in between sang and danced and connected. In this time of anxiety for our world, we had an afternoon to celebrate the joy of music, the strength of our community, and the reminder of how to feel HOPE for a couple of hours! If you haven’t tried an afternoon or evening of music to reconnect you to what is joyful, come to our Symphonic Shakespeare concerts at the end of March. We have a jewel in our midst with our dynamic maestro, Danny Stewart, and live symphonic music right here!

Deborah Bronstein | Aptos

NO BUCK, SHERLOCK

As you know, our current president is eliminating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs that are intended to have the federal workforce represent ALL of us. He believes nonwhite men and/or females hired under these programs to be incompetent.

You may remember that during Mr. Trump’s first term, despite his claim to hire “only the best people,” his main criterion for cabinet appointments was not their competence, but their loyalty to him. This is called nepotism, a form of corruption, and resulted in numerous Department of Justice investigations and subsequent resignations. Seven of those disgraced hires come to mind: Secretaries of the Interior (Zinke), Transportation (Chao), Labor (Acosta), Energy (Perry), EPA (Pruitt), HHS (Price) and VA (Wilkie). Government scandal and corruption on this scale is unique in US history.

Mr. Trump is doing it again. The incompetence of his cabinet secretaries is becoming obvious. As usual, when they screw up, Mr. Trump first claims to know nothing about it and then vilifies and fires them. The buck stops nowhere.

Don Eggleston | Aptos

ONLINE COMMENTS

RE: Bye Bye Bezos

How about a shout-out to Staff of Life, please? Like Shopper’s too, but Staff has a lot more organic produce; that in turn supports other local businesses (farmers who are also stewarding the environment).

And where do I go for basic, everyday clothing? Sure, REI is good too, and a co-op, but what if I need a pair of sturdy jeans, and don’t have time to dig for my size and fit at Grey Bears (which is also a go-to for me)!

Ann/Farm Organic

RE: SAFE COASTERS

Whoa! What a great thing! I’m past the age of socializing in bars, but when I was younger, I used to worry about leaving my drink unattended. Even if it was just ginger ale. If I had to leave the table to dance or use the restroom, I wouldn’t touch my drink when I returned. I’d have to order another. This coaster test is a great idea, and I hope all the bars and pubs in the county take up on the practice.

Donna Maurillo

Correction: In the March 12 issue of Good Times, author Jason Isralowitz’s name was misspelled in an article about Scotts Valley’s Hitchcock Festival. We regret the error.