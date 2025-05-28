.Letters

ONLINE COMMENTS

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

FOSTERING FEMALE BUSINESS

What an inspiring move! The Regional Women’s Business Center is a fantastic step toward fostering female entrepreneurship. I’ve always believed that collaboration is key, and this center will provide the perfect platform for women to connect and share their experiences. In my own journey, I found that platforms like Invisibly reviews helped me navigate challenges by providing valuable insights. Here’s to breaking barriers and building a supportive community!

Diama | Goodtimes.sc

MARKET MOVE

Old news about the move for the downtown farmers’ market – the City has pushed it back another TWO WEEKS – June 4 is the NEW date for relocation a few blocks away.

Sal Witt | Goodtimes.sc

CHINESE FOOD TIP

I’m a fan of this restaurant too, and I completely agree that Special Noodle is a great spot for anyone who enjoys Chinese food. That being said, I also really like Panda Express, especially its entrees such as Orange Chicken and Honey Walnut Shrimp. If you’re curious about their full lineup of dishes, you can check out the menu here: pandaexpressmenubl.wixsite.com/panda-express-menu

Caleb Morgan | Goodtimes.sc

HUERTA HEROICS

DOLORES HUERTA is a hero, as she speaks the truth that some farm owners do NOT want to hear.
The fact that the cancer rate for Latino children is more than three times the number of the non-Latino child population should tell you: GENOCIDE BY PESTICIDE!
I live in Watsonville. The fact that our entire city is considered one entire spray zone should tell you something: our residents are children of a lesser god. It is time for Mr. Driscoll to get a damn clue about organic farming. Our city of Watsonville is NOT a test zone for the pesticide and herbicide industry. Our residents are NOT collateral damage for the farming industry. And all of us need to provide the best health care for children, and not allow trumpdump and the RETHUGLICANS to cut Medi-Cal funding.

Steve L. Trujillo | Goodtimes.sc

WOMEN/CARE

Thank you, Elizabeth, for this article about an invaluable community (and beyond) resource!
I think it is well written and, while succinct, you touch on the variety of resources that WomenCARE offers. I hope more women will utilize the services and that more folks will support the film festival.
The majority of WomenCARE’s funding comes from our caring community.
I know; after almost 23 years with WomenCARE, I retired April 2024.

LaVerne | Goodtimes.sc

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

A&E Jesse Daniel photo

Serendipitous Sounds