FOSTERING FEMALE BUSINESS

What an inspiring move! The Regional Women's Business Center is a fantastic step toward fostering female entrepreneurship. I've always believed that collaboration is key, and this center will provide the perfect platform for women to connect and share their experiences. Here's to breaking barriers and building a supportive community!

Diama | Goodtimes.sc

MARKET MOVE

Old news about the move for the downtown farmers’ market – the City has pushed it back another TWO WEEKS – June 4 is the NEW date for relocation a few blocks away.

Sal Witt | Goodtimes.sc

CHINESE FOOD TIP

I'm a fan of this restaurant too, and I completely agree that Special Noodle is a great spot for anyone who enjoys Chinese food.

Caleb Morgan | Goodtimes.sc

HUERTA HEROICS

DOLORES HUERTA is a hero, as she speaks the truth that some farm owners do NOT want to hear.

The fact that the cancer rate for Latino children is more than three times the number of the non-Latino child population should tell you: GENOCIDE BY PESTICIDE!

I live in Watsonville. The fact that our entire city is considered one entire spray zone should tell you something: our residents are children of a lesser god. It is time for Mr. Driscoll to get a damn clue about organic farming. Our city of Watsonville is NOT a test zone for the pesticide and herbicide industry. Our residents are NOT collateral damage for the farming industry. And all of us need to provide the best health care for children, and not allow trumpdump and the RETHUGLICANS to cut Medi-Cal funding.

Steve L. Trujillo | Goodtimes.sc

WOMEN/CARE

Thank you, Elizabeth, for this article about an invaluable community (and beyond) resource!

I think it is well written and, while succinct, you touch on the variety of resources that WomenCARE offers. I hope more women will utilize the services and that more folks will support the film festival.

The majority of WomenCARE’s funding comes from our caring community.

I know; after almost 23 years with WomenCARE, I retired April 2024.

LaVerne | Goodtimes.sc