TRUE LOVE FESTIVAL

Good Times states “Gay Rights are human rights,” as Good Times magazine completely censors the True Love Christian Festival. Not one article on the True Love Christian Music & Art Festival in the five years of advertising in the magazine. Each year the festival has grown over 100% but not one article. Yet, Good Times does a whole magazine on gay pride to convince our youth and children this is normal and fun. Being once a radical liberal myself and seeing the utter complete destruction it did to my life and others, it was not fun and certainly not normal.

I challenge you Good Times editorial staff Dave Kava, Rob Darrow, Kyara Rodriguez, Alice Morrison and Riley Nicholson. Come to a True Love Christian Festival and find a real True Love that will never leave you or forsake you and not some physical lustful love that lasts for just a moment and ends with a massive heartache that impacts you for the rest of your life.

Life is amazingly short, choose wisely, the Bible has words of life-saving wisdom. Please come and experience what True Love is all about. TrueLoveChristian.com

Simon Cassar | Associate Pastor Calvary Chapel Aptos

DON’T MAP AND DRIVE

—even if you’re just checking directions. The decision reinforces that any handheld phone use behind the wheel is considereA California appeals court has ruled that holding a phone to view maps while driving violates the state’s distracted driving lawd a violation, including map use.

According to Zutobi’s 2025 Distracted Driving Report:

In 2023, 357 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver in California.

That’s 1.27 deaths per 100,000 licensed drivers.

Distracted driving accounted for 8.8% of all fatal crashes in the state.

Zutobi co-founder Lucas Waldenback offered this commentary:

“This ruling sends a strong and much-needed message. Even when drivers think they’re just glancing at a map, the risk is enormous. A moment of distraction can be fatal. Your eyes are off the road for an average of 5 seconds when interacting with a phone—at 55 mph, that’s like driving the length of a football field blind.

“It’s essential to set your GPS or route before you start driving, or pull over safely if you need to make adjustments. The data shows how devastating distracted driving continues to be—and small changes in behavior can save lives.”

Ana Zakharova | PR & Communication Manager | Zutobi

ONLINE COMMENTS

PRIDE PARADE

Thank you for sharing photos from this awesome Pride parade! I had front row seats and still enjoyed the recap.

MUSHROOM CHURCH

Yes, thank you sooo much for the valuable information! I believe in this wholeheartedly. Micro-dosing has definitely begun to help me in my everyday life.

Richard Elves | goodtimes.sc