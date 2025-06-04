SLEEP HEALTH ALERT

I’ve got a medical heads up for those of you who may have read my May 7 Good Times story about how to get a good night’s sleep, “Sleeping Your Way to the Top.” In the story I talk about how I use a sleep drug called Unisom (doxylamine) when I have trouble sleeping on the road. Now I read studies that suggest, while the drug doesn’t directly cause dementia, if you use it long enough, it might. Yikes! Apparently, Unisom blocks acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory and cognitive function.

I ran the safety of Unisom by my doctor and had gotten the green light, but now I ask you to please research the drug’s safety for your own peace of mind before you use a lot of it. I haven’t thrown my bottle of Unisom away, but I do notice that I haven’t used it since I started reading the dementia studies. Let’s stay strong, stay sharp—health is our freedom. Sleep well.

Richard Stockton

POWER ON

Summer is almost here, and with it will come deadly heat waves supercharged by the climate crisis. Yet in 27 states, it’s perfectly legal for utility companies to shut off electricity on the hottest days of summer, leaving individuals and families without air conditioning in extreme temperatures and threatening their health and safety.

Shutting off power can have life-or-death consequences. We need to shine a spotlight on this critical issue and raise our voices to demand change.

Utility companies and local leaders must act to end utility shutoffs on the hottest days of summer.

Margaret Galli

OPERATION: VETS HALL

We are trying to raise $5,300 to replace our failed boiler pump, then go beyond to fund the purchase of an AED, medical training, and critical maintenance support.

At the Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building, we are more than a historic venue—we are a forward operating base for community, healing, and honor. Every day, our team holds the line to ensure veterans and their families have a place to gather, connect, and be served.

But the facility that supports them now needs YOUR support.

Our boiler’s recirculation pump—a vital component that keeps the building heated—has failed. Without it, our space is going cold. This is especially dangerous as colder months will be here sooner than we realize. We’ve already secured $1,000. We need $5,300 more.

While we receive operational funding from the County, the amount hasn’t increased in years. We’ve stretched every dollar, but this time we need our community to step up.

Donate via PayPal here: paypal.com/ncp/payment/AF2BJNHJPEYH8

Dave Ramos | Di******@ve******.org