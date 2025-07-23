SAVE THE BEES

I am a college student who has lived in California my entire life, and I am the granddaughter of a California agricultural rancher. I have seen the decline of the bee population in my area and its effects on my community firsthand. Governor Newsom has branded himself as a strong environmental advocate but has not yet taken a stand on the unregulated agricultural use of neonic seed coatings. While the retail sale of these neonic pesticides was banned in 2025, bees are still dying at a critical rate. We must stand up to big chemical companies before it is too late to save the bees. New York and Vermont have already taken steps to ban this pesticide. Considering California’s significant agricultural presence and its historical commitment to leading the country in environmental legislation, we should be the next state to ban the use of these bee-killing pesticides.

Niamh Regan

MASS EMAIL FROM SOCIAL SECURITY

I became suspicious when I received a mass email from the Social Security Administration (SSA) on July 3, promoting the Big Beautiful Bill, which claims to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. After checking the IRS website, I discovered that the bill includes a provision allowing individuals aged 65 and older to deduct $6,000 from their federal income, or $12,000 for married couples where both are 65.

This senior deduction is available in addition to the standard deduction or to those who itemize their deductions. However, it’s important to note that this senior deduction is temporary and will only be applicable for four years, from 2025 to 2028.

It’s available to individuals with an income of up to $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. The deduction is reduced for those with higher incomes and is completely phased out for individuals earning $175,000 or $250,000 for married couples filing jointly. As a senior, I prefer to receive official notices from the SSA, rather than a mass email proclaiming no tax on Social Security benefits.

Sean Livingston | Santa Cruz

KEEP IT COOL

A thumbs up to Hanna Nevins for her letter “Beautify Santa Cruz.”

I’m proud to call Santa Cruz home and would like to see visitors to our city welcomed by a clean, tidy landscaped entrance to our city.

Dave Misunas

DOG DAYS

Do you have a little time to spare and love dogs? Peace of Mind Dog Rescue needs volunteers to walk dogs for senior citizens in Santa Cruz County. Your help means seniors can keep their beloved companions, even when walking them becomes difficult. Be the reason a dog stays with the person who loves them. Call 831-718-9122 or visit omdr.org to volunteer today.

Carie Broecker | Executive Director/Co-Founder

BATTERY PROBLEMS

Since the devastating Moss Landing 300 Vistra Battery Fire, members of the public have attended many 3CE Board meetings to voice concern regarding risks of lithium battery technology, and have repeatedly asked that 3CE not support lithium BESS. In all instances, no one from 3CE responded to those public concerns.

It was only at the June 25, 2025 Santa Cruz County Commission on the Environment meeting that it became known, thanks to an astute member of the public, that 3CE Board of Operations approved an exclusivity deal for electricity from a new lithium BESS in Monterey County a new lithium BESS in Monterey County, the Holman BESS, LLC, partnering with Clearway Energy in November, 2024. pub-3ce.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=4979

3CE has not been forthcoming about this issue and has regarded the public dismissively. What other lithium BESS facilities are 3CE customer monies funding, but that have not been admitted to the public?

Therefore, it is important and necessary to boycott service by 3CE and urge others to do so, because of the unacceptable policy to support and expand hazard-prone lithium BESS facilities in our communities without transparency or respect for the public’s concerns about the risky lithium technology.

Most troubling is the fact that 3CE leadership refuses to re-evaluate their unrealistic goal of 100% renewable energy by 2030 and dismisses any consideration of non-lithium battery storage technology that is SAFE.

Boycott the 3CE’s unacceptable policy to promote toxic, explosive grid-scale lithium battery storage.

OPT OUT TODAY, and let them know why! 3cenergy.org/billing/energy-choices/opt-out/

Becky Steinbruner | Aptos