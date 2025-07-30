.LETTERS

Week of July 31

PLANNED PARENTHOOD CLOSED

Maybe I’m missing something? Why the decision was made to close Santa Cruz (City) Planned Parenthood? Federal cuts to Medicaid (CEO of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte). Truth is, Medicaid has only been cut from illegal aliens and US citizens who don’t have jobs but should. So that reason is BS. Have “Mar Monte” and the powers that be asked the County (HPHP) for assistance? Have they asked the City of “Endless Enabling” to divert some or all of their Measure L funding away from the transient criminals? That’s about $10M annually. How about seeking private donations? Google dumped $50 million toward homeless ventures in Santa Cruz. Have they or others been asked to help? Obviously they haven’t. The Watsonville facility will remain open, so why can’t PP provide disenfranchised county residents (Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, SL Valley) with round-trip Metro tickets? There are options for continued service. What there hasn’t been is any real effort to continue providing services to patients.

Big Joe 77 | Santa Cruz

BRAINS WASHED

A message to my Trump-supporting friends: Since 2016, I have tried hard to listen to many of you, hoping to find some middle ground, and you have made some good points.

Immigration needs to be regulated, post-adolescent boys should not compete against girls in sports, drug use and crime are out of control—especially in liberal cities—and federal government regulations can be onerous.

But here’s the problem: President Trump and his appointees do not seem to believe in 1. Science: i.e. Global Warming, vaccines and defunding research universities. 2. Law and Order: i.e. insisting that the 2020 election was stolen after 60+ judges confirmed that Trump lost, as well as firing 17 federal agency Inspectors General, whose purpose is to prevent fraud in those agencies. 3. Facts: i.e. over 30,000 fact-checked lies during President Trump’s first term, and recent lies about grocery prices going down and keeping the US out of war with Iran. 4. The Constitution: i.e. 39 judges have ruled against President Trump’s violations of the Constitution, and in a recent interview, the president said, “I don’t know if I have to obey the Constitution.”

I cannot allow my beloved country to continue to be run by people who do not believe in science, law and order, facts, or the Constitution, and I’m not alone.

Don Eggleston | Aptos

ONLINE COMMENTS

RE: FOODIE REVIEWS

Thank you for this review and interview. We’ve been going to the Farm House since we moved to Watsonville five years ago. It is our GO-TO breakfast place and we are now considered regulars. Hats off to Richard, Andrea, Angela, Naomi, Antonio and all the wonderful front-of-house staff who help make every visit outstanding!

Luisa Cardoza and Meera Collier | goodtimes.sc

Benajawan [BAYNARD, co-owner of Star of Siam], your food is FABULOUS. Thanks so much to you and your staff’s efforts to create such a great place. You are the STAR of Siamese food!

Steve Trujillo | goodtimes.sc

RE: First to Surf

What a wonderful article! So much history and really interesting. Kook or not, thank you.

Monica Alvarez | goodtimes.sc

RE: “Into the Woods”

Great review—spot on! Wonderful descriptions! So glad I got to see this show last night!!

Erinne Morse | goodtimes.sc

Seeing Red? Highway 1 Bus Lanes Explained

Looking at those red bus-only boxes it is clear that they are meant to allow a bus to occupy the exit lane, which is thought to be less congested than the through lanes, and then force-merge back into a continuing lane. Thus causing more congestion and crowding. I do not think this has been well thought out. In fact, it reminds me of the ridiculous zig-zag mess on Portola Drive last year.

Carl | goodtimes.sc

Support Local Journalism
