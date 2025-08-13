.LETTERS

Week of August 14, 2025

By Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor published every wednesday

THANKS, JOHN LAIRD

As California finalized its state budget for this year, Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County—your food bank and the first established in the state—extends our deepest gratitude to State Senator John Laird for his steadfast leadership and unwavering commitment to ending hunger in our community and beyond.

Thanks to Senator Laird’s steadfast advocacy, the CalFood program—which supports food banks across California—was funded at $60 million for the 2025–26 fiscal year, a significant increase from the $8 million proposed in the governor’s May revision. This landmark investment underscores Senator Laird’s deep-rooted commitment to food security on the Central Coast and throughout the state.

Working alongside Assemblymember Stephanie Nguyen, Senator Laird helped secure critical funding that enables food banks to purchase fresh, California-grown food—nourishing families while investing in our state’s farmers and food producers. This funding helps us provide not just more food, but better food—nutritious, locally sourced and rooted in dignity.

Erica Padilla-Chavez | CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank | Santa Cruz County

POETRY EVENT

Círculo de Poetas & Writers’ annual conference is at the MAH on Aug. 23 and then online on Aug. 30. You can go to our website for all the details.

I’m hoping Good Times could write about the conference for two reasons—it’s our 10th anniversary, and the first Círculo conference was held at Cabrillo College; then we have a Tribute to a Living Writer series, and this year Lorna Dee Cervantes will be there. I think this would make a great story.

Adela Najarro | Author of ‘Variations in Blue’

ONLINE COMMENTS

REBUILDING AFTER CZU FIRE

I started out after the CZU fire with deep sympathy for the people in planning and building. They also had been through a trauma, there are regulations that they must comply with. They are hard-working people, who are part of our community. Codes are in place to keep all of us safe.

I was in contract with an architect by September 2020, and I manage design projects in my profession. I had enough hubris to think that I could make everything come out okay.

I had to build a bridge to access my land, which was a uniquely challenging barrier to getting started with the cabin. To do this I had to learn how to work with civil engineers, geotechnical engineers and structural engineers. Get approval from Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Water Quality District, and from Planning, Building, Roads, and the fire chief. Then I had to build the darn thing in the three-month period you are allowed to build in a riparian corridor.

Now I have had plans for a cabin in for permit for almost a year. The response time is slow, there is little consistency in the comments. It truly seems like the plan checkers are TRYING to find a way to deny my permit.

The fire was a devastating trauma. But the process of rebuilding is incremental, slow torture.

Kirstin | Goodtimes.sc

PRIMUS

Primus at the UCSC Quarry was truly a magical night—great sound, magical atmosphere in the redwood forest, and a legendary band that still knows how to rock every generation with their unique weirdness.

Retro Bowl | Goodtimes.sc

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz
Next ArticleThe Editor’s Desk
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Editor’s Desk

Musician Raul Midon appears in the Good Times concert calendar

Things to do in Santa Cruz

A&E 8-14-25 Lacy J Dalton photo

Wine, Woman & Song