NO MORE CHAOS

PVUSD needs leadership, not chaos. Pajaro Valley Unified School District cannot succeed under Trustee Gabriel Medina’s divisive leadership. Since his 2024 election, Medina has made antisemitic remarks, mocked a colleague with “Come at me, Barbie,” and threatened fellow board members with a $35,000 defamation lawsuit.

He has violated the Brown Act by leaking closed-session details and pushed personal convenience over district priorities—most recently demanding board meetings change to fit his work schedule. Medina ignored 80% community support for School Resource Officers and rejected a student teacher simply for her Christian college affiliation. His actions put ideology before students and staff. PVUSD deserves trustees who prioritize education, safety and unity—not personal agendas and disruption.

Michael Lelieur | Santa Cruz

BREASTFEEDING WALK

Community Bridges’ Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will host its 18th Annual Breastfeeding Walk & Health Fair on Thursday, August 7, from 1 to 4pm at Laurel Park, Santa Cruz.

The event celebrates World Breastfeeding Week by raising awareness about breastfeeding and the services available to families through Community Bridges WIC Program and other key health partners. Open to all, this event offers a welcoming environment for new parents, expecting families and anyone interested in supporting breastfeeding. It’s a chance to learn, connect and celebrate together as a community.

With ongoing rhetoric causing hesitation in accessing services, it’s crucial to provide outreach and ensure that families know WIC is here for them. In times of uncertainty, WIC stands firm in its commitment to supporting local families with not just nutrition assistance, but also educational resources, health services and a welcoming community.

Said Community Bridges Senior Program Director Dana Wagner: “It’s crucial that every family who qualifies for WIC feels empowered and supported in accessing our services. Despite the challenges and uncertainties we face, being together with the community to celebrate this event reminds us all the strength we have when we support one another. It’s truly rewarding to see families come together, share resources, and connect with the support they need during these difficult times.”

Participants can look forward to a variety of activities, including these:

Rally-style Walk at 3pm: A community walk around Laurel Park to show support for breastfeeding families.

Live Music: Enjoy tunes from a live DJ, creating a festive atmosphere.

Community Resource Booths: Local organizations will provide information and services related to family health and wellness.

Healthy Snacks: Complimentary refreshments to keep attendees energized.

Free T-shirts and Raffle Prizes: Exclusive event merchandise and chances to win prizes.

Breast Milk Donation Site: An opportunity to support the community by donating breast milk.

Additionally, the City and County of Santa Cruz will honor Breastfeeding Awareness Month with official proclamations, and a local employer will be recognized for providing lactation accommodations to their breastfeeding employees.

Since its inception, the WIC program has been instrumental in supporting the health and well-being of families in Santa Cruz County, the Pajaro Valley and neighboring communities. WIC serves approximately 550 pregnant women, 800 breastfeeding women, 1,100 infants and 3,800 children under five each month.

The Breastfeeding Walk & Health Fair has grown from a small gathering at Community Bridges headquarters into a major community event. Initially showcasing the WIC program’s lactation center and Peer Counseling, it started with just a few partner tables and around 35–40 attendees. As interest grew, the event moved to Watsonville City Plaza, attracting larger crowds.

With WIC Senior Program Director Dana Wagner as chair of the Santa Cruz County Breastfeeding Coalition, the event expanded through strategic partnerships, increasing awareness of breastfeeding support and available resources.

For more, visit communitybridges.org/WIC.

Tony Nuñez | Marketing and Communications Manager, Community Bridges