DON’T BE SO WOKE

Let me start by saying that I hope your stomach is feeling better after being turned by Mr. Hammer’s recent letter. Rather than his comments being “hateful” as you described, I saw them more as a complaint about the misplaced priorities of our local leaders here in Santa Cruz. The writer is correct in saying that Pacific Ave has become somewhat of a No-Go zone for many locals, with its number of vacant shops, the flea market atmosphere, with vendors spread out on the sidewalks selling their wares, and its propensity for attracting vagrants and misfits who wander around aimlessly among the tourists.

Yes, our once hospitable and prosperous downtown is now sadly in decline, but in spite of that, one of the biggest local concerns centers on some community members who are offended by the BLM street art being damaged once again. Let’s face it…that wasn’t the best choice for a place to do some City-sponsored virtue-signaling anyway. Painting giant letters on a public street that can only be read from a nearby rooftop or a low-flying plane wasn’t really the brightest of ideas. Why not paint the words on the outside of City Hall where it could at least be seen at a glance by those passing by? And why is it that only Black lives are being singled out for respect anyway…shouldn’t this community feel that ALL lives matter?

I think that, instead of always just preaching to the choir, Good Times should consider printing more opinions from residents that might not align with the thinking of a small, but very outspoken, group of locals. And these letters should not always be considered hateful simply because they happen to disagree with the editor’s personal beliefs, or the paper’s philosophy of promoting progressive ideas and “Woke” thinking. After all, isn’t that what freedom of expression is all about?

Jim Sklenar | Santa Cruz

No School Shootings in Cuba

Your recent reader’s letter to you regarding the need to prepare for more school shootings caused me to think about a past tour of the Cuban high school system there a few years ago. During the visit in a Havana high school I asked some of the teachers and a principal there participating in the tour how they dealt with graffiti, weapons, shootings and other forms of violence. There was a dead silence. The teachers looked stunned and were speechless for a few moments as they looked at each other and then me. “We have never had any of those experiences that you speak of” the principal said.

I also visited over seven major cities in the past 10 years there and couldn’t find a single homeless person living on the streets.

Maybe we could send a delegation to Cuba and find out what they are doing that we are not that could help us get out of the situation that we are now in.

Drew Lewis | Santa Cruz

PARKS FOR ALL

I would like to thank you for your excellent story, Parks for All, about the effort to build a universally accessible playground at the centrally located and popular Jade Street Park in Capitola. Like the well used LEO’s Haven playground at Chanticleer Park, children with disabilities can play alongside friends, neighbors and family members, experiencing joy.

LEO’s Haven has become one of the most heavily used playgrounds in the county, which isn’t surprising since one of every ten children have a disability, as do two out of every ten people in the general population. Universally designed playgrounds clearly show that when public spaces are designed with all abilities in mind, children, parents, grandparents, and caregivers benefit.

County Park Friends is working to raise $1 million for the playground from the community and the City of Capitola will fund the balance of the estimated $1.79 million project. Fundraising has begun, and if you’d like to learn more or to contribute, please visit https://www.countyparkfriends.org/jadestpark. You can help to make this dream a reality. Thank you.

Dan Haifley campaign volunteer

LETTERS POLICY

Letters should not exceed 300 words and may be edited for length, clarity, grammar and spelling. They should include city of residence to be considered for publication. Please direct letters to the editor, query letters and employment queries to [email protected]. All classified and display advertising queries should be directed to [email protected]. All website-related queries, including corrections,should be directed to [email protected].