FUTURE FORWARD

Here is my projection…

Santa Cruz in 2075 will have figured out we are all one and elected the first homeless, indigenous, female mayor as voters realize the homeless crisis can only be solved by those experiencing it. This trend has spread like wildfire since its inception in 2060. Now homeless mayors head Chicago, New York, LA and Houston, the nation’s newest solid blue zone since the collapse of oil refineries due to a new energy source discovered in Santa Cruz where cosmic rays are captured by tea cup-sized pyramids and converted into a new electrical type power that cannot shock or cause fire.

The rail trail, which finally opened in 2049, 200 years after gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill, was replaced five years later when autonomous personal flying craft became practical and affordable. Those were replaced in 2061 when breakthrough discoveries funded by the Cosmic Joe Foundation allowed people to realize they can be anywhere instantly simply by willing it. Far beyond even the limitations of Star Trek’s transporter.

The redwoods slated for slaughter by developers near the town clock were saved in 2026 by Save The Redwoods and still stand tall with 500 tiny homes made of a clear, almost weightless durable hemp plastic nestled in their limbs, as mandated by Santa Cruz’s first homeless mayor. Of course there is no need for ways to climb the trees since mankind can now simply will itself home.

A new bronze statue of Celia and Peter Scott is unveiled behind Tom Scribner in front of the Bookshop, with Celia’s left hand on Tom’s shoulder.

Due to national passing of rank choice voting in 2056, politicians finally represent their constituents, and white-collar criminals and crooked politicians are all in work camps cranking out pyramid power modules which are handed out to every person for free.

All nuclear weapons have been dismantled, war is an abomination of the past and the County Building had been rebuilt as an exact replica of the East Wing that was flagrantly destroyed by America’s first and last presidential felon, who died in prison, Jan. 6, 2029.

And Good Times will have received its 54thconsecutive award as California’s best weekly.

Welcome, 2075! May it be so!

Ray Newkirk | Santa Cruz

E-BIKES

I consider myself a pretty good driver and have been driving personally and professorially for 56 years. These E-bikes are relatively new on the scene and seem to be quite dangerous if not used properly.

The other day I was driving on a busy residential 2-lane road with combination parking/bike lane on both sides. When cars are parked, there is only 2-3 feet of bike lane. I was looking for a parking spot and as I did not drive by this kid I figured it was clear to pull into a spot.

I’m conditioned to use my mirrors sweeping my head back and forth making sure I’m clear. But as I pulled over I heard a scraping on the right side of my truck, so I stopped short of the spot, got out and the kid was behind my truck upright on his E-bike but shaken up, as was I.

We didn’t talk long as he was OK and he went on his way with very little damage to either vehicle. Later I was still very concerned as this could have been much worse. I still wondered where he came from.

I can only think he came up from behind me in my blind spot and since I was going slow looking for a spot, he decided to pass me on the right as he was in the bike lane and didn’t know what I was up to. I also rode motorcycles for many years and the rules of the road are different for motorbikes and motorcycles and bicycles for that matter.

I had to take a test to get my motorcycle license and kids these days are riding these basically motorcycles at 12 to 16 years old with no license and very little experience of road riding. I think there should be license regulations that require a test before anyone is allowed on E-bikes.

Dan O’Bannon | Santa Cruz

COVER BANDS

As a commercial trumpeter, I’ve played all genres of music, which means playing other composers’ work. Classical, symphonic wind ensembles, jazz big bands, musicals, church services—it’s all about playing the ink. But I’ve also played in bands that perform a mixture of originals and cover songs, but those covers are usually obscure.

I find great joy playing original music, supporting musicians who are searching for new sounds and new lyrics. I hope your readers step out and seek the various original bands. Dan Young | Aptos