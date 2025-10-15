GOOD NEWS

This is some good news about people.

Whoever was driving the No.2 bus on Monday Sept. 15 at 2:30pm chose to save a person apparently breaking down on the street. He stopped the bus on 41st Avenue about a mile from the Mall. He got out of the bus to see about the man, went back and forth a couple of times, then told us to get off and wait for another bus, which he had called because he had to wait for the paramedics to arrive.

He was not rattled, apologetic or heroic, so neither were we. Everybody just got off the bus.

I’m telling you guys because I trust and like you and figured you could know what do do with this info.

PS: My point is people are OK at heart.

Peggy | Santa Cruz

Elizabeth | GoodTimes.sc

I was the sun letter carrier at La Bahia in the early ’80s before the yuppies destroyed the soul of Santa Cruz. I was happy to deliver the tiny boxes for the people who would await their checks, love letters and the like. Many were dirt poor but they had solace that was affordable! The Del Rey was another place that had the old souls of Santa Cruz old with soul. Now the beach area lacks heart and soul and the poor are there no more. Capitalism sucks!

JImmy | Goodtimes.sc

The most beautiful Spanish woman arrived at my apartment in La Bahia, 7am, surfboard in hand. At the end of the party the previous evening I’d offered to take her surfing any time she liked and gave her my room number.

I quickly donned my wetsuit and we drove to Four-Mile Beach.

Jack Simmons | Goodtimes.sc

Beyond just performance, she has helped build the choral community in Santa Cruz: training teaching assistants, mentoring younger directors, building programs that include youth (Cabrillo Youth Choruses), bringing people together through high-quality choral music.

Stephanie Doh | Goodtimes.sc

Great story!

In the late ’70s, I worked for a local moving company. La Bahia’s sister old building was the Casa Del Rey, which was a decrepit retirement home.

One day we were moving a person into a second-story apartment. We had the elevator crammed full when an ambulance showed up to transport somebody from the second floor. I was freaking out, knowing the other elevator was broken and thinking this was an emergency. I offered to yank everything out of the elevator, but the ambulance guy just laughed, told me they arrive there almost every day, his transport was not really an emergency and that he was going to run over to the La Bahia for a minute.

He comes back five minutes later (to a now empty and ready elevator) reeking of pot.

Years before, late ’60s I used to stay at a friend’s house that was just up from the bowling alley. That neighborhood was crazy then and never stopped being crazy!

David Hoyle | Goodtimes.sc

In the Oct. 1 issue, the article about Santa Cruz Open Studios contained a misspelling of Ann Ostermann’s name and some incorrect titles. Jim Brown is the executive director and Bree Karpavage has taken on the role of Open Studios and Tannery Arts Center Manager. Open Studios continues Oct. 18–19 with All County Weekend, featuring 250+ artists across the region. Visit santacruzopenstudios.com.