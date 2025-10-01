BAD TASTE?

I thought the subheading for your Student Supplement was in extremely poor taste. “Dilated Pupils”?? C’mon, man! Unless, of course, you’re suggesting that the supplements students should be looking for in its pages is some sort of drug or another. I saw the half-page ad for pot, and the list of 22 beer joints, but missed the ads for Methamphetamines. I’ll look again…

Dag Weiser | Santa Cruz

SURFERS’ CODE

Do not publicize all the surf spots, especially remote ones. Good Times has been around long enough to know the code. Shame on you.

Tory Wilson | Santa Cruz

NO ROOM FOR COMICS

A friend of mine was a Marine Corps lawyer during World War II. He participated in the Nuremberg Trials—which sentenced many Nazi leaders to death after the war was over. He sent me a copy of a news article from the New York Times, dated February 4, 1939, just before the war started.

Hitler was just beginning to crush dissent, and the article describes how Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels destroyed the careers of five comedians because they criticized Nazis.

The Headline: “Goebbels Ends Careers of Five ‘Aryan’ Actors Who Made Witticisms About the Nazi Regime”

The lead: “Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels today ended the professional careers of five ‘Aryan’ comedians by expelling them from the Reich’s Chamber of Culture on the grounds that “in their public appearances they displayed a lack of any positive attitude toward National Socialism and therewith caused grave annoyance to party comrades.”

Sound familiar?

Don Eggleston | Aptos

NOT IN FAVOR OF THESE MEASURES

Santa Cruz is already an expensive place to live, and Measures B and C would only make life harder. These proposals add new parcel and transfer taxes that hit regular people the most. Families, renters, and seniors are already stretched thin—more taxes aren’t the answer.

Supporters say this money will go to housing and community programs, but there’s no clear guarantee it will solve the real problems we face. What we do know is that residents will be paying more at a time when so many can barely keep up.

I love this community and want to see it thrive, but putting more financial pressure on locals is not the way forward. Please join me in voting no on Measures B and C.

Gayle Bradshaw | Santa Cruz

IN LOVING MEMORY

In memory of my husband, Bill Nadeau, I am sponsoring free jazz concerts at the downtown branch of the Santa Cruz Library the first Friday of every month.

The concert on Friday, Oct. 3 features violinist Mads Tolling and his Mads Men on piano and bass. The electrifying and nostalgic performance will pay tribute to famous jazz violinists. The shows are from noon to 1pm.

Thank you for supporting live music!

B. J. Nadeau | The William H. Nadeau Fund Promoting and Rewarding Excellence in Jazz Performance | Scotts Valley