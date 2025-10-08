HISTORY REPEATS?

A friend of mine was a Marine Corps lawyer during World War II. He participated in the Nuremberg Trials—which sentenced many Nazi leaders to death after the war was over. He sent me a copy of a news article from The New York Times, dated February 4, 1939, just before the war started.

Hitler was just beginning to crush dissent, and the article describes how Hitler’s Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels destroyed the careers of five comedians because they criticized Nazis.

The Headline: “Geobbels Ends Careers of Five ‘Aryan’ Actors Who Made Witticisms About the Nazi Regime”

The lead: “Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels today ended the professional careers of five ‘Aryan’ comedians by expelling them from the Reich’s Chamber of Culture on the grounds that “in their public appearances they displayed a lack of any positive attitude toward National Socialism and therewith caused grave annoyance to party comrades.”

Sound familiar?

Don Eggleston | Aptos

NO ON MEASURES B AND C

Santa Cruz is already an expensive place to live, and Measures B and C would only make life harder. These proposals add new parcel and transfer taxes that hit regular people the most. Families, renters, and seniors are already stretched thin — more taxes aren’t the answer.

Supporters say this money will go to housing and community programs, but there’s no clear guarantee it will solve the real problems we face. What we do know is that residents will be paying more at a time when so many can barely keep up.

I love this community and want to see it thrive, but putting more financial pressure on locals is not the way forward. Please join me in voting no on Measures B and C.

Gayle Bradshaw | Santa Cruz

TO YEA OR NOT TO YEA

I am having a crisis of conscience with respect to Proposition 50, the statewide ballot measure strongly supported by Governor Newsom. The measure asks voters to approve a temporary change in how the state’s congressional district lines are drawn and would favor Democratic Party candidates running for election in those districts. The measure was placed on the ballot in response to partisan redistricting efforts in Texas that heavily favor Republican candidates. While I appreciate the opportunity to vote on the issue—a chance the voters in Texas did not have—our governor’s use of the political low road just doesn’t sit well with me. It may restore the political balance and help Democrats take back the House in 2026, but it most certainly does not maintain the karmic balance that allows me to vote impartially. Oh well, the ballot box awaits.

Steve Pleich | Santa Cruz

ONLINE COMMENTS

HOUSING PROBLEMS

I don’t understand why UCSC doesn’t build student housing on all that land they own. It seems Santa Cruz locals are forced out of the area because students occupy available rentals and outpay locals. And, landlords just keep upping the prices.

Lynn | Goodtimes.sc

MEASURE B AND C

The Real Estate Transfer tax in Measures B and especially C are THEFT. Nothing less. That’s how they did it in pre-colonial times, tribal times, just raid your neighboring village and steal all you can. Those measures are the same except for the raping, kidnapping and torture parts. Just “take my house please” is not a joke. Yes, both will raise the cost of housing for almost all people, as usual by the city government in all they do.

Garrett Philipp | Goodtimes.sc

PRAISE FOR UGLY MUG

I don’t live close enough to swing in for a casual coffee but I have been to many music shows there in the early evening. I don’t think it’s a moneymaker for Steve as other companies produce the shows (eg, Snazzy Productions), but Steve creates a wonderful, friendly and welcoming environment and has been present for every show. Really wonderful guy and the Ugly Mug has such a great vibe for a small concert. Thank you, Steve!

Craig Sherod | GoodTimes.sc

FOR NEXT WEEK

WEEK WITHOUT DRIVING

I’m sure all the Santa Cruz employers of people in Watsonville will understand. Not.

Dr. Miles Dyson | Goodtimes.sc