I am suffering more this morning than in the past days from being poisoned by the world’s largest lithium-ion battery fire at Moss Landing. My eyes and tongue are burning and I have a strange feeling in my head. I am also exhaling a strong metal into my mouth. I have been trying to see a toxicologist at Stanford but they are not sure who to direct me to.

Thousands of people in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties are ill from the toxic air released during the world’s largest lithium-ion battery fire on January 16, 2025, at the Moss Landing Battery Storage Site. We are having to seek solutions ourselves since county officials have provided no guidance.

If you have burning eyes, metallic taste, sore throat, burning tongue, cough, nausea, rash, difficulty breathing, headaches, exhaustion and more you may have been poisoned by the fire.

Keith McHenry | Aptos

I was not expecting my comments to be published. I would have talked more about the Monte Cristo burger, with the powdered sugar and strawberry jam. Yesterday I went out with two of my brothers for more burgers. We decided on Bruno’s. They had three different burgers, a great price, and a full bar. We had the Popperazzi, with bacon, fried jalapeño and fried onions, yum. I upgraded to the sweet potato fries, a favorite of mine. One brother had the Fig Lebowski with brie, grilled onions, bacon, fig preserves, with the calabrese peppers on the side, and an appetizer of roasted Brussels sprouts to boot. The other brother got the BLT burger off the menu, and a Beyond Burger to take home. Thank you to all of the restaurants that participated, and the Good Times too!

Summer Goodwin/Santa Cruz

Those of us who strive for a country based on integrity, facts, science, the Constitution and compassion have a right to be angry about what Mr. Trump is doing to our federal government. But we must get past the anger because many MAGA people are also angry, and some of them brag about being well-armed. Any violence from our side would escalate, and, with Trump now decapitating the military leadership, would likely become a real civil war. Getting angry is easy, but seldom productive. For those of us who want to keep our democracy, this is a test. I believe our best strategy is to follow our national heroes, such as Martin Luther King and Cesar Chavez, in the path of nonviolence.

Congress seems unable to stop Mr. Musk’s rampage, and Mr. Trump is a master of manipulating the courts, so it’s really up to us citizens.

Mr. Trump’s support is already waning as some of his constituents realize that the chaos he is creating will hurt them too.

Mr. Trump was duly elected, and if we really believe in democracy, we must try to reconnect with the friends, neighbors and relatives that we stopped talking to over politics some years back, and LISTEN. Congratulate them and ask them how they think he is doing. Our only path forward is to reduce the political polarization of the last few years. We ARE all in this together.

Don Eggleston | Aptos

My friend, Celine Elias, and I are muralists who recently had the opportunity to help re-birth what was Cafe Sparrow; the new and wildly successful restaurant in Aptos village, Green Papaya Authentic Thai. We were commissioned to create a fresh, airy feel and the feedback from customers has been nothing but positive.

Through this project, we have become part of the Green Papaya family. When asked to work for the restaurant, post-mural, we enthusiastically accepted the offer.

This experience has ignited a spark in us to embark further in this journey, helping local businesses beautify their spaces and bring joy to the community.

Our goal is to bring art that conveys a feeling that overall helps local businesses attract more customers.

Jacob Noradoukian/Santa Cruz

ROCKING HARD FOR Y&T

As someone who considers themselves an OG diehard fan of Y&T, let me first say thank you so much—love this article. I did, however, find it very odd that you don’t mention that Dave Meniketti is the only surviving member of the original Y&T lineup. For latter-day fans it may not feel important. But for those of us who are devoted fans and watched this band since its inception, it felt like a huge miss not to respectfully mention the fellows who made the band what it was back then…and without them Y&T would not be what it is today. Again, love that you are covering them, and hope their Catalyst show sells out! I just felt some respect and homage could have been paid to those great Y&T musicians who are no longer with us.

Joan Hammel | GoodTimes.sc

Who did the interview [with Dave Meniketti of Y&T]? It’s rare that Dave doesn’t mention his band mates…especially Phil Kennemore, his main guy for so many years. Not even a mention of current band mates who minus the bassist have been with him for close to 20.

Timothy Donovan | GoodTimes.sc

They do put on a great show. I do hope they will be able to do a complete US tour. The classic songs are done right and they will play requests from the crowd. You don’t see many groups that have the lead singer play lead guitar.

D. Bradley | GoodTimes.sc

Saw them on Earthshaker tour in a small bar in Gretna, La., they played two sets, and been a loyal fan ever since. Once in Lafayette, La., when they opened for Aerosmith, played catch football outside arena with Dave. Such a nice guy.

Chris | GoodTimes.sc

COME BACK INN

I loved Panda Inn in the 1980s and ’90s [featured in last week’s Foodie File]. I haven’t been there in so long, I will have to come back now and revisit. My menu recommendation: More vegan options if possible.

Paul D. | GoodTimes.sc

OUT ON A LIMB

To Kate Clark’s comment [in Letters last week]…how do you know they aren’t the legs of a drag queen?

Kellie Bigler | GoodTimes.sc

DOC TALK

I would not like having a zipper painted on my face at age 17 years or any age, but great movie [the Jim Phillips documentary] about all the stuff going on while I was paying attention to other stuff (right there in the same building!).

Laurie | GoodTimes.sc