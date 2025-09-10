PROP 50: A PRINCIPLED RESPONSE

Already, we’re seeing misinformation about Prop 50. Let’s set the record straight. Prop 50 provides an opportunity for Californians to “fight fire with fire” right now and protect our independent redistricting process for the future.

President Trump and Texas Republicans have redrawn their congressional districts to take five additional seats and rig the outcome of the 2026 midterm elections. Prop 50 is a temporary measure that will create a counter-map, adding five seats for Democrats for the 2026 election. This isn’t about gaining a permanent advantage; it’s about neutralizing an anti-democratic power grab from outside our state.

Under Prop 50 our Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will once again redraw congressional districts in 2031. Proposition 50 also takes a stand for long-term solutions—calling for a nationwide standard of nonpartisan redistricting—a principled response to real threats to our democracy.

Claire Schneeberger | Santa Cruz

WORKERS UNITE

Workers deserve fair pay, safe working conditions, affordable healthcare and the freedom to retire with dignity. We deserve the right to join unions that give workers a voice; an economy that works for all families, not only the wealthy; and a democracy where every voice is heard and every vote counts.

Workers and families deserve fully funded public schools that are safe, welcoming, relevant and engaging, as well as higher education that is accessible, affordable and free from political intrusion.

President Donald Trump campaigned on making life better and more affordable for working families, and I’m sad to say that his administration has not delivered on these promises. Instead, we have seen funding slashed for schools, healthcare, child care and more—while handing tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy.

Our family members and communities will be sicker, hungrier and poorer. We deserve so much better.

Whether it’s peacefully protesting with our neighbors and co-workers in the streets, forming a union at our workplaces, or engaging with elected officials in Congress, let’s work together to fight for the future that all workers deserve.

Daniel Fajardo | Salinas

MORE TRAILBLAZERS

I’d like to nominate Tim Eagan for inclusion in your Trailblazers list. Eagan was a seminal figure in the history of Santa Cruz alternative journalism starting in the 1970s. He contributed illustrations, cartoons and comic strips (including the sublimely anarchistic Subconscious Comics) to the Good Times (way back in the day), Sundaz, the Independent, the Express, the Comic News and more. He ran a memorable satirical campaign (complete with rabbit ears) for Santa Cruz County District Attorney. He volunteered at nonprofit KUSP-FM, producing and starring in the 15-Minute Comedy Hour, a throwback to the golden age of live radio comedy. More recently, he published Head First, a graphic novel. Tim Eagan was a vital part of Santa Cruz’s creative pulse for some 50 years. He passed away just last month and is greatly missed by his family, many friends, collaborators and fans.

Michael S. Gant | Aptos

HELP A SCHOOL OUT

Main St. Elementary School in Soquel is asking for help to raise $1,000 to create a sensory room that will support students, especially those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and ADHD. The space will include calming lights, sensory swings, fidget tools, and other equipment to help children manage stress, self-regulate, and return to learning focused and ready. A GoFundMe has been created to fund these specialized items and ensure all students have access to a safe, supportive environment.

Unfortunately, our budget does not currently allow for the purchase of the specialized sensory equipment we need to make this room a reality. Your donation will go directly toward purchasing sensory tools and furnishings that are proven to support regulation, focus, and emotional well-being in children.gofundme.com/f/support-our-schools-sensory-room-for-all-students

Kristen Mitchell | Soquel