MEAT OR MEATLESS

NO KIND WAY TO KILL ANIMALS

Then I guess that makes all carnivorous animals unkind by nature’s design. And what does that say about Venus fly traps?If a man fertilizes plants with fish, does that make the plants mean. The good news is nobody should be pushing crickets or maggots for human consumption cause like, hey man, no nice way to kill bugs

Henry Hank Sutherland

WHO ARE THE BEST SANTA CRUZ BANDS EVER?

The Devil Makes Three, Shady Groove, & The Mermen… & Matthew Hartle and all of his entourages
Jenn Ulmer

Rock guitarist Pat McCormack played with Ronnie Montrose
John Brooks

The Fruit and Nut Festival
Ray Gabriel   

Expendables
Boyd Christensen

The Humans
Tomas Salvage

Pele Juju
Cat McDowell

Cat McDowell And their friends Special Fun!
Gail McCloskey

Jive Machine!
April Joy Ochoa

Nothing Over Silence!!!
Kendra Johnson      

Jazz The Dog
Mike Rebensdorf

Undercover Blonde.   
Kevin Hope

The Devil Himself
Ryan Emberson

Expendables
Gabe Baeta

The Expendables 
Jeff Patterson

3upFront
Teresa Quijance

Soulwise
Adrian Jerome DeMar         

Rock By Faith
Marilyn

Letters to the Editor
