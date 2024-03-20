MEAT OR MEATLESS
NO KIND WAY TO KILL ANIMALS
Then I guess that makes all carnivorous animals unkind by nature’s design. And what does that say about Venus fly traps?If a man fertilizes plants with fish, does that make the plants mean. The good news is nobody should be pushing crickets or maggots for human consumption cause like, hey man, no nice way to kill bugs
Henry Hank Sutherland
WHO ARE THE BEST SANTA CRUZ BANDS EVER?
The Devil Makes Three, Shady Groove, & The Mermen… & Matthew Hartle and all of his entourages
Jenn Ulmer
Rock guitarist Pat McCormack played with Ronnie Montrose
John Brooks
The Fruit and Nut Festival
Ray Gabriel
Expendables
Boyd Christensen
The Humans
Tomas Salvage
Pele Juju
Cat McDowell
Cat McDowell And their friends Special Fun!
Gail McCloskey
Jive Machine!
April Joy Ochoa
Nothing Over Silence!!!
Kendra Johnson
Jazz The Dog
Mike Rebensdorf
Undercover Blonde.
Kevin Hope
The Devil Himself
Ryan Emberson
Expendables
Gabe Baeta
The Expendables
Jeff Patterson
3upFront
Teresa Quijance
Soulwise
Adrian Jerome DeMar
Rock By Faith
Marilyn