.Letters to the Editor

This week's letters to the editor. Have something on your mind? Reach out to [email protected]

By GT Staff
letters, letters to the editor, opinion, perspective, point of view, notes, thoughts

LOVED THE SYMPHONY

I have to write a rebuttal to Jim Sklenar’s negative review of the June 10 Santa Cruz Symphony special concert, “Movie Night.” My wife and I are regular supporters of the Symphony season’s 5 concerts. Going to this special concert was unusual for us, and I didn’t think a lot about what it would entail. It turned out, for us, to be a great evening of music. Sixteen pieces from films were played in the program and they did vary in length, but we got a real variety of music well played. I would say the hall was maybe three fourths full, not “sparse” as Mr. Sklenar writes. And I will mention that the audience was more varied than during the regular season. The variety and popularity of the music and that was a real draw for presenting the symphony to a different audience than usual. I would agree with Mr. Sklenar that the auction went on for too long. It did raise a lot of money (part of the reason for the concert to be sure), but making it shorter would have been better for many of us. But, all in all, it was a delightful night of music. Hopefully Mr.  Skelnar will consider coming to one of next year’s concerts or maybe buying a season ticket. 

Nick Royal

Santa Cruz

FEDERAL ARRESTEES & DANIEL ELLSBERG

I too was arrested by federal agents. DEA in my case. They were heavy handed, aggressive, cruel and dehumanizing. I knew it was up to me and how I acted that would determine the outcome. Over time they became more civil even when they took me to federal jail. I was polite and peaceful until they asked me for my parents address and phone number. That is when I told them to fuck off and that I would talk no more. I was eventually audited by the IRS because I would not cooperate. It cost me a lot of money and it was the only time in my life that I was instructed by my attorney to plead the 5th amendment to protect myself during the course of prosecution. They never called my parents but I lived with that fear until the very end. Good editorial, Brad. Thanks.

Mike Corral

secure document shredding

Santa Cruz

SC HOUSEHOLD SPENDING

US bill pay consumer [report] reveals that the average household in America now spends $24,557 per year, or 35% of their income, on the most essential bills.

Specifically for Santa Cruz, doxo’s recent data shows that:

  • The average Santa Cruz household pays $3,504 a month, which is 71.2% higher than the national average of $2,046.
  • Residents of Santa Cruz most commonly pay their bills on Monday.
  • The time of day most residents of Santa Cruz pay their bills is 12pm.
  • Residents of Santa Cruz most often use debit card as their payment method for bills.

Indigo Bruno-Hopps

Insights Specialist at doxo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

GT Staff
Previous ArticleThings to do in Santa Cruz for the Week of June 28 – July 4
Next ArticleEDITORIAL NOTE
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
submit an event
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

County And Flood Agency At Odds

music, bands, festivals, cover stories, events, things to do in Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, local events, local news, live shows, live bands, Shakespeare

The Play’s the Thing!

School District Seeks Superintendent