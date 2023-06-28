.Letters to the Editor

LOVED THE SYMPHONY

I have to write a rebuttal to Jim Sklenar’s negative review of the June 10 Santa Cruz Symphony special concert, “Movie Night.” My wife and I are regular supporters of the Symphony season’s 5 concerts. Going to this special concert was unusual for us, and I didn’t think a lot about what it would entail. It turned out, for us, to be a great evening of music. Sixteen pieces from films were played in the program and they did vary in length, but we got a real variety of music well played. I would say the hall was maybe three fourths full, not “sparse” as Mr. Sklenar writes. And I will mention that the audience was more varied than during the regular season. The variety and popularity of the music and that was a real draw for presenting the symphony to a different audience than usual. I would agree with Mr. Sklenar that the auction went on for too long. It did raise a lot of money (part of the reason for the concert to be sure), but making it shorter would have been better for many of us. But, all in all, it was a delightful night of music. Hopefully Mr. Skelnar will consider coming to one of next year’s concerts or maybe buying a season ticket.

Nick Royal

Santa Cruz

FEDERAL ARRESTEES & DANIEL ELLSBERG

I too was arrested by federal agents. DEA in my case. They were heavy handed, aggressive, cruel and dehumanizing. I knew it was up to me and how I acted that would determine the outcome. Over time they became more civil even when they took me to federal jail. I was polite and peaceful until they asked me for my parents address and phone number. That is when I told them to fuck off and that I would talk no more. I was eventually audited by the IRS because I would not cooperate. It cost me a lot of money and it was the only time in my life that I was instructed by my attorney to plead the 5th amendment to protect myself during the course of prosecution. They never called my parents but I lived with that fear until the very end. Good editorial, Brad. Thanks.

Mike Corral

Santa Cruz

SC HOUSEHOLD SPENDING

US bill pay consumer [report] reveals that the average household in America now spends $24,557 per year, or 35% of their income, on the most essential bills.

Specifically for Santa Cruz, doxo’s recent data shows that:

The average Santa Cruz household pays $3,504 a month, which is 71.2% higher than the national average of $2,046.

Residents of Santa Cruz most commonly pay their bills on Monday.

The time of day most residents of Santa Cruz pay their bills is 12pm.

Residents of Santa Cruz most often use debit card as their payment method for bills.

Indigo Bruno-Hopps

Insights Specialist at doxo