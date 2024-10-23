.Capitola Catch

Brian Chiala was a college baseball player in the 1990s when his dad founded Los Gatos Meats and asked him to help the family business and work there part-time. “Thirty years later, here I am,” says Brian, now the chef and co-owner. With an already large following over the hill, he and his brother/business partner, John, opened their Capitola Village location in May with the vision of “bringing our sandwiches to the beach.” Brian says he loves Capitola for the small-town feel, comradery among business owners and loyal locals.

LG Meats offers take-out/grab-and-go with the beach literally a stone’s throw away, their smokehouse-style sandwiches made right in front of the guest amidst an open-counter ambiance surrounded by Capitola’s Venetian-inspired colors. With a slogan of “little shop with big sandwiches, meat you at the beach,” their menu is all about great value.

The best-selling sando is the Super Hero with tri-tip, avocado, bacon and cheddar cheese on a choice of fresh-baked, locally sourced bread. Other hits include the Jackie Special (smoked turkey), the Smoked Brisket (barbecue sauce and smoked cheddar), and the pastrami A.J. Special. They also offer made-on-site beef jerky and barbecue plate specials with cornbread, coleslaw, mac-n-cheese and beans. Dessert options abound as well: homemade waffle cones, traditional and soft-serve ice cream, milkshakes and shaved ice.

How do baseball and the industry intersect?

BRIAN CHIALA: Much like baseball, owning a restaurant is all about making constant adjustments based on customer preferences. And I was a catcher, which is really like being a manager on the field, so running this place feels a lot like that: high pressure with quick decisions. The pitcher is kind of like the customer, so it’s all about setting them up for success and figuring out/serving what works best for them. Guests order it up, and we hit it out of the park.

Tell me about your retail offerings.

We have marinated, ready-to-grill meats and sausages available for our customers to take home and cook themselves. We prepare them all from scratch in our flagship location in Los Gatos and then bring to the beach for our customers. We have high-end ribeye, New York and tri-tip steaks and we also carry more exotic meats like venison, elk, buffalo and alligator for those looking to expand their palate and maybe try something new.

200 Monterey Ave., Suite 1, Capitola, 831-889-2999; lgmeatscapitola.com