.Perchance to Dream

Imagine stepping into a world where your wildest dreams come to life, and you can control every moment. Where you could solve problems, create art or improve your tennis serve—all while you sleep. If scientists working in the field of lucid dreams succeed, that world could become a reality sooner than we realize.

Beyond the mere fantasy appeal, the lucid dream state has the potential to heal deep-seated phobias, traumas and anxiety.

Lucid dreaming is a state of consciousness where sleepers are aware they are dreaming and can recognize their thoughts and emotions while doing so—and transfer the content of these dreams into their waking lives.

One researcher, driven by decades of single-minded focus, has catapulted this concept to the next level. Michael Raduga, CEO of REMspace in Redwood City, describes REM sleep as the next AI, and his new laboratory is primed to prove it.

Listening to Raduga’s story leaves little doubt about the lengths he’s traveled to pursue his passion. The Siberian lucid dreaming researcher, who was recently granted permanent residency in the US, conducted a series of famous experiments in 2011–2013, demonstrating that lucid dreams could be responsible for many alien abduction stories, religious visions and near-death experiences.

Raduga’s commitment to the psychological benefits of lucid dreaming knows no bounds. “I have nothing else in my life,” he admits, because he’s so driven to develop new technologies.

In response to inquiries about the therapeutic potential for this work, he says, “It’s not about exploring trauma, but reliving it in a new light, facing those fears head-on.” He shares a personal story, revealing that as a child he was so afraid of aliens that frequently he couldn’t sleep. So, he says, “I decided to see them for myself. At first, it was terrifying, but once I faced them in my dream, the fear vanished.”

Research supports this. Lucid dreams offer an alternate reality that can be a space for mental rehearsals. Imagine practicing a big presentation in front of a full audience, feeling the heat of the spotlight, hearing the murmurs in the crowd. It’s more than a mental exercise; it’s a full sensory experience.

Although not everyone can do it, roughly half of the population have experienced at least one lucid dream in their lifetimes. Around one-fifth experience them once a month or more.

And while this researcher’s work focuses on creating technology to bridge dream realities, he says other scientists are investigating the connection between lucid dreaming and reducing anxiety. “We’re working on the tech,” Raduga says, “but others are exploring its psychological potential.”

Raduga’s lab has already created a device that connects with lucid dreamers remotely, gathering data in real time and allowing for more advanced studies. The goal is to democratize lucid dreaming, making it accessible to everyone.

As for the future? Raduga and his team are on the edge of a breakthrough that could revolutionize our understanding of sleep and dreams, predicting that within a few years, a simple button could allow anyone to enter a lucid dream state at will.

But until that time, here are a few techniques to help you gain control over your dreams:

Dream Journaling: The moment you wake up, jot down everything you remember. This practice makes you more attuned to your dream world, increasing your chances of becoming lucid while dreaming.

The moment you wake up, jot down everything you remember. This practice makes you more attuned to your dream world, increasing your chances of becoming lucid while dreaming. Reality Testing: Throughout the day, take a moment to question your reality. Notice your surroundings and check for anything unusual. This habit trains your brain to recognize when you’re dreaming.

Throughout the day, take a moment to question your reality. Notice your surroundings and check for anything unusual. This habit trains your brain to recognize when you’re dreaming. Intention Setting: Boost the likelihood of a lucid dream by repeating a phrase before bed—like, “I’ll remember I’m dreaming”—to help prime your mind for lucidity.

Boost the likelihood of a lucid dream by repeating a phrase before bed—like, “I’ll remember I’m dreaming”—to help prime your mind for lucidity. Wake Back to Bed: Set an alarm to wake you up about an hour before you usually rise. After staying awake briefly, go back to sleep. This method can lead to vivid dreams.

Set an alarm to wake you up about an hour before you usually rise. After staying awake briefly, go back to sleep. This method can lead to vivid dreams. External Stimulation: Researchers are experimenting with gentle stimuli, like vibrations or flashing lights during REM sleep, to trigger lucidity. These cues help dreamers realize they are dreaming and gain control.

These techniques are just the beginning. With practice, lucid dreaming can become a regular part of your nightly routine. Happy dreaming!