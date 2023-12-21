.Man Died Wednesday Morning In Highway 1 Crash

A 27-year-old Santa Cruz man died in a Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murillo said the man, who has not been named, was driving southbound at an undetermined speed on Highway 1 north of Morrissey Boulevard at 7:44am.

For unknown reasons, the white 2001 Ford F-150 veered off the roadway and overturned.

As a result of the crash, the man died Wednesday morning after the driver suffered major injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, despite their life saving efforts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this crash at this time,” Murillo said.