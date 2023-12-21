.Man Died Wednesday Morning In Highway 1 Crash

The car the man was driving veered off the road for unknown reasons.

By GT Staff
Man Died Wednesday

A 27-year-old Santa Cruz man died in a Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

California Highway Patrol officer Israel Murillo said the man, who has not been named, was driving southbound at an undetermined speed on Highway 1 north of Morrissey Boulevard at 7:44am.

For unknown reasons, the white 2001 Ford F-150 veered off the roadway and overturned. 

As a result of the crash, the man died Wednesday morning after the driver suffered major injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, despite their life saving efforts. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

secure document shredding

“It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this crash at this time,” Murillo said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

GT Staff
Previous ArticleCHP Captain Aaron Ching Bids Farewell
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Capt. Aaron Ching

CHP Captain Aaron Ching Bids Farewell

person on the street, interview, question and answer, question, Santa Cruz, local, locals, QandA, Q&A

Street Talk

Nonprofits Participating in Santa Cruz Gives

Nonprofits Participating in Santa Cruz Gives: Animal Welfare