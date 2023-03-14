.Maná and Alejandro Fernández Support Pajaro Relief

The Mexican pop music stars to aid Pajaro Valley flood victims

By Adam Joseph
CC-BY-SA
In 2018, Maná was honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year for their “extraordinary creative accomplishments and philanthropic contributions to the Latin community.” PHOTO: Carlos Delgado

Maná and Alejandro Fernández —whose combined album sales are more than 50 million—will donate a portion of ticket proceeds from their upcoming Bay Area shows to the Santa Cruz nonprofit Community Bridges, a Santa Cruz Gives participant.

The artists are also encouraging individuals to make donations via communitybridges.org/donate.

“At the heart of Maná is the belief that our music can be a vehicle for social good,” the group’s lead singer Fher Olvera said in a press release. “When we heard about the devastating storms and saw our people in Pajaro suffering, we knew we had to help. We encourage our fans to help in any way they can.”

By “our people,” Olvera refers to the thousands of Latino farmworkers living in the Pajaro Valley.

According to the press release, Maná and Fernández will also dedicate their Bay Area shows to “Latinos impacted by the California storms.”

“My heart breaks thinking of the people of Pajaro who are displaced by these storms,” Fernández added. “I’m honored that my music and concerts can be a catalyst to bring comfort and aid to this hardworking Latino community, and I hope others will join us in helping too.”

Maná performs Friday, March 17, at 8:30pm at the SAP Center in San Jose and Saturday, March 18, at 8pm at the Oakland Arena; Alejandro Fernández performs Saturday, Sept. 9, at the SAP Center. ticketmaster.com

Adam Joseph
Before Delaware native Adam Joseph was brought on as managing editor for Good Times Santa Cruz in 2021, he spent several years with the Monterey County Weekly as a music writer and calendar editor. In addition to music, the award-winning writer has covered film, people, food, places and everything in between. Adam’s work has appeared in Relix Magazine, 65 Degrees, the Salinas Californian and Gayot. In January 2023, Adam took over as Good Times’ interim editor. [email protected]
