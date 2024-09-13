Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Habib Koité, Aly Keïta, & Lamine Cissokho – Mandé Sila at Kuumbwa Jazz in Santa Cruz on November 6, 9pm.

Three standard-bearers of West African musical traditions come together to celebrate Mandé Sila: the way of the Mandingo empire, symbolizing languages, cultures, music, and the entire organology of West Africa. One of Africa’s most popular and recognized musicians, Habib Koité is a modern troubadour with extraordinary appeal due to his musicianship, wit, and wisdom. The Kora player Lamine Cissokho is the descendant of a famous griot family whose traditions date back to the 14th century, passing traditional pieces down from generation to generation. Aly Keïta has gained worldwide recognition for his mastery of the balafon, impressive virtuosity, and unique sound. Three virtuoso artists linked by the same cultural heritage; a melting pot that inspires their compositions and sublimates the renewal of the genre.

