Enter for a chance to win a Dinner for 2 at Margaritaville in Capitola. A $70 value!

Margaritaville offers made from scratch Mexican food in a first-class casual environment. Serving handcrafted margaritas made with freshly squeezed juices. Set right on the water in Capitola Village, Margaritaville boasts one of the best views on the Monterey Bay.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.