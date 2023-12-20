.Margins Wine

Margins Millefiori 2022

By Josie Cowden
WINE CUBBY Expect a community feel to this tasting. PHOTO: Zak Morrison

A French grape and an Italian grape walk into a bar …  Mille (French – thousand); Fiori (Italian – flowers). Those of you smart cookies will know that  “millie” also means thousand in Italian, “but just go with it.”

So says Megan Bell about her Millefiori wine – a  gorgeous blend of 60% Barbera and 40% Negrette.

Bell is known for sourcing grapes on the “margins” – from “underrepresented regions, vineyards and varietals,” and for this red blend Calleri Vineyard in San Benito County was the supplier. The end result is a sumptuous mouthful of flavor – cranberry, unripe blackberry, black pepper, and violets greeting the fortunate imbiber.

The 2022 Millefiori ($29) is a lovely wine. Bell, das wunderkind of winemaking, goes all out to produce wines of interest and quality from grapes on the “margins.”

Bell’s goal to open a tasting room has recently happened. Her “wine cubby” is in a prime spot in the Swift Street Courtyard, so pay her a visit and try her San Benito Millefiori and the dozen or so other wines she makes.

secure document shredding

“The space is very compact, so expect a community feel rather than privacy,” Bell says.

Margins Wine, 402 Ingalls St., Suite 18, Santa Cruz, 831-200-3378. Marginswine.com

Saison Cellar and Wine Bar

Newly opened and raring to go is Saison Cellar and Wine Bar in Scotts Valley. This promises to be a great watering hole for residents of the area and for miles around. Saison, owned by sommelier/winemaker Mark Bright, offers a cozy spot for gathering and wine tasting – with signature snacks from Maison Nico, and local specialty cheese boards. Look for couches, dining tables and bar seating, a cozy outdoor space, and a cellar lined with storage wine lockers.

Saison Cellar and Wine Bar, 222 Mt. Hermon Road, Suite I, Scotts Valley, 831-200-8312. Saisoncellarsv.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticlePower Outage Affected 3,000 Customers In Santa Cruz
Next ArticleDark Sky Santa Cruz Wants to Help Us See More Stars
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Tap Dancing at the Jewel

Boulder Creek Korean Food