.Tickets to Mark Lettieri Quartet

Mark Lettieri is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist, composer, producer, and instructor based in Fort Worth, TX. He creates acclaimed guitar-based instrumental music and is a member of leading instrumental bands Snarky Puppy and The Fearless Flyers. As a session musician proficient in a multitude of styles, he has recorded and performed in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major-label artists. Lettieri has released nine albums as a leader: Knows (2011), Futurefun (2013), Spark and Echo (2016) Deep: The Baritone Sessions (2019), Things of That Nature (2019), Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 (2021), Fly Through It (EP, 2022), Out by Midnight: Live at the Iridium (2023) and most recently, Can I Tell You Something? (2024). Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2 earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album, giving Lettieri his first nomination as a solo artist. He tours this material around the globe with his quartet, the Mark Lettieri Group.

