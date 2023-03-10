.Tickets to Mark Turner Quartet

Enter to win 4 tickets to see Mark Turner Quartet at Kuumbwa Jazz Center in Santa Cruz on Monday, May 22, 7pm.

In a career that spans two decades and encompasses a broad array of musical ventures, saxophonist Mark Turner has emerged as a towering presence in the jazz community. With a distinctive, personal tone, singular improvisational skills and an innovative, challenging compositional approach, he’s earned a far-reaching reputation as one of jazz’s most original and influential musical forces. A New York Times profile of Turner titled “The Best Jazz Player You’ve Never Heard” called him “possibly jazz’s premier player,” noting his reputation amongst his peers and his influential stature in the jazz world.”

