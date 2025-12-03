It’s time to start thinking about Christmas dinner, and good wine to pair with that festive meal.

Carignane holds its own with rich turkey and duck; it’s also perfect with roasted pork and various beef dishes. And the varietal makes a nice change from other red wines.

Martin Ranch Winery’s 2020 Carignane ($40)—with grapes from Victoria Denice Vineyard in the Santa Clara Valley—is perfect to have on hand over the holidays. Its “hints of bright raspberry and brambleberry, with a middle of rich Hungarian oak and a whisper of cinnamon” add flavor and dimension to any meal.

Thèrése and Dan Martin own and operate their beautiful winery—and visiting Martin Ranch is a delightful experience. As well as Thèrése Vineyards wines, two other labels by Martin Ranch are J.D. Hurley and Soulmate. There’s certainly a plentiful array of different wines to choose from. Mix and Match specials are offered too—starting at $89 for three bottles.

Dan Martin now roasts his own brand of J.D. Hurley coffee beans, which are packed and sealed in 12-ounce bags. Try some coffee when you visit.

Martin Ranch Winery, 6675 Redwood Retreat Road, Gilroy, 408-842-9197. Martinranchwinery.com

Holiday Gift Ideas

Thinking about stocking stuffers? Here are a few ideas: Nat’s Nuts are delish, and they come in different flavors. Try Maple Bourbon Almonds, Vanilla Rum Cashews or Salted Caramel Cashews—all good and crunchy! Natsnuts.com. … Rowdy Crowd has put out some unbreakable drinkware for wine, champagne, beer, cocktails and soft drinks. They are recyclable and dishwasher safe. Rowdycrowd.com. … Mocktail Club gives us alcohol-free “mocktails” such as Capri Spritz, Havana Twist, Bali Breeze, Bombay Fire, and more. Ideal if you don’t want a buzz or hangover the day after. Mocktailclub.com.