.Santa Cruz Says ‘Yes’ On Z

Measure Z, Santa Cruz’s sugar-sweetened beverage tax, is set to pass according to the latest elections results.

With 21,510 votes ballots cast, the Yes on Z campaign has 51.62% of the vote, while No on Z trails with 48.38%.

The measure will implement a 2 cents per ounce tax on sweetened beverages and raise $1.3 million a year for improving parks, providing safe routes to schools, expanding recreational programs and health initiatives.

Measure Z was drafted by the Santa Cruz City Council, following the example of cities like San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland, which implemented their own similar taxes.

“(I’m) feeling proud of our accomplishments in elevating the conversation about this important issue and (am) optimistic!” said District 3 City Council member Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in a text message.

The Yes On Z campaign was significantly outspent by the opposition, which was bankrolled by beverage companies.

No on Z ran an ubiquitous ad campaign on TV, in print and online through various media outlets that bombarded SC voters. The ads targeted young and low-income residents, warning them of increased prices, and the campaign drew support from dozens of restaurants and small businesses.

Soda corporations like Coca-Cola and Pepsico poured over $1 million into the No campaign, showing the power of corporate lobbying. But these special interests found unlikely allies among labor unions and activists that railed against what they called a regressive tax on working-class residents.