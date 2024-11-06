.Santa Cruz Says ‘Yes’ On Z

Flag with 2024 on it

Measure Z, Santa Cruz’s sugar-sweetened beverage tax, is set to pass according to the latest elections results.

With 21,510 votes ballots cast, the Yes on Z campaign has 51.62% of the vote, while No on Z trails with 48.38%.

The measure will implement a 2 cents per ounce tax on sweetened beverages and raise $1.3 million a year for improving parks, providing safe routes to schools, expanding recreational programs and health initiatives.

Measure Z was drafted by the Santa Cruz City Council, following the example of cities like San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland, which implemented their own similar taxes.

“(I’m) feeling proud of our accomplishments in elevating the conversation about this important issue and (am) optimistic!” said District 3 City Council member Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in a text message.

The Yes On Z campaign was significantly outspent by the opposition, which was bankrolled by beverage companies.

No on Z ran an ubiquitous ad campaign on TV, in print and online through various media outlets that bombarded SC voters. The ads targeted young and low-income residents, warning them of increased prices, and the campaign drew support from dozens of restaurants and small businesses.

Soda corporations like Coca-Cola and Pepsico poured over $1 million into the No campaign, showing the power of corporate lobbying. But these special interests found unlikely allies among labor unions and activists that railed against what they called a regressive tax on working-class residents.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josué Monroy
Previous ArticleMartinez Set To Win D5 County Supervisor Seat
Next ArticleCode Blue
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

The Hills are Alive

Two women posing for a picture

Kim De Serpa Takes Early Lead for Supervisor District 2 Seat

Triple Treats