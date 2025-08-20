.Peace of Mind

By GT Staff

For locals seeking to work through the stresses of the day through the practice of meditation, classes and sessions come in many forms. Though not an exhaustive listing, the centers mentioned below all have long histories in Santa Cruz County.

Breath+Oneness—Meditation is included in the wide array of classes offered here (breathwork, sound baths, reiki, and more). Morning Meditation with Laxman Panthi is offered at 8am in person and on-line. 708 Capitola Ave., Capitola. 831-515-7001. breathandoneness.com

Insight Retreat Center—Insight meditation, or Vipassana, is offered both at the center and online. 1906 Glen Canyon Rd, Santa Cruz. 831-430-9198. insightretreatcenter.org

Insight Santa Cruz—A meditation community practicing insight meditation, also known as Vipassana. Sessions are online and in person. 740 Front St., Suite 240, Santa Cruz. 831-854-7998. insightsantacruz.org

Land of Medicine Buddha—This 108-acre redwood refuge in the Buddhist tradition holds online morning and evening express meditations, weekly in-person drop-in meditations and daylong retreats. 5800 Prescott Road, Soquel. 831-462-8383. landofmedicinebuddha.org

Mount Madonna—A mountaintop retreat overlooking the Monterey Bay, Mount Madonna offers a full calendar of yoga activities, as well as both in-person and online meditation classes. 445 Summit Road, Watsonville. 408-847-0406. mountmadonna.org

Santa Cruz TM Center—A local center for transcendental meditation practice. 4245 Capitola Road, Suite 203, Capitola. 831-818-4962. tm.org/centers/santa-cruz

Santa Cruz Zen Center—Dedicated to communicating the teachings of the Buddha, the center offers daily meditation, educational programs and meditation retreats. 113 School St., Santa Cruz. 831-457-0206. sczc.org

Vajrapani Institute for Wisdom Culture—Meditate in the redwoods at this Buddhist center that hosts educational programs, group retreats and meditation training. 19950 Kings Creek Rd, Boulder Creek. 800-531-4001. vajrapani.org

GT Staff
