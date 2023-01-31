.Melinda’s Gluten Free Bakery is a Capitola Treat

The gluten-free, peanut-free spot does it all—even much sought-after puff pastries

By Andrew Steingrube
A sampling from Melinda's Gluten Free Bakery, including their chocolate-chocolate donut (from left, clockwise), honey oat bread, raspberry Danish and sunflower butter cookies. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Superfan customer Laurel Meissner started working at Melinda’s Gluten Free Bakery seven years ago. The assistant baker was diagnosed with celiac disease at 13, so when she moved to Santa Cruz to attend UCSC, she regularly baked gluten-free cakes in the campus housing kitchen. A passion was sparked. The gluten-free facility is also peanut-free; and every item they sell is scratch made. Meissner’s many recommendations begin with the puff pastries—she calls them the “holy grail” of gluten-free baked goods due to their rarity. The cakes are popular, as well as the oven-baked donuts and red velvet cupcakes. But the bread is the top seller with varieties including white, honey oat and sourdough round. Other offerings include bagels, muffins and cookies. 

Hours are Thursdays and Fridays, 7:30am-3pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 8:30am-3pm. Meissner spoke about Melinda’s origins and why it’s such a special place.

How did you start working at Melinda’s?

LAUREL MEISSNER: I came in as a customer and could not believe the food was actually gluten-free. I tried a donut, and it was pretty embarrassing because I actually cried tears of joy at the front counter. After being a customer for a while, I saw a “help wanted” sign and have worked here ever since.

What is the philosophy at Melinda’s?

secure document shredding

What we do here is a labor of love. A lot of our employees are suffering from the same condition as our customers, so we are especially sympathetic to the difficulty of finding safe food. Sharing food with others is a deep emotional need for humans and a core experience. 

Melinda’s Gluten Free Bakery, 1420 41st Ave., Capitola, 831-316-5081; melindasbakery.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleUPDATE: Boulder Creek Shooting Suspect in Custody
Next ArticleBeauregard Vineyards’ 2021 Chardonnay is a Screwtop Delight
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
goodtimes flip-through editions
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Tracking Santa Cruz County’s Best Grilled Cheeses

Beauregard Vineyards’ 2021 Chardonnay is a Screwtop Delight

UPDATE: Boulder Creek Shooting Suspect in Custody