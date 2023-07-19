.$100 to MeloMelo Kava Bar

Enter to win a $100 Gift Certificate to MeloMelo Kava Bar in Santa Cruz.

MeloMelo Kava Bar brings you the first nakamal, or Kava bar to Santa Cruz! Kava is an ancient beverage from the South Pacific made from the roots of the Kava Kava plant Piper methysticum and the traditional beverage has been consumed in that part of the world for thousands of years. We work with our farmers, distributors and suppliers to establish fair trade and sustainability in the South Pacific Islands. MeloMelo continues to celebrate the tradition of kava while maintaining its inherited roots as we share this elixir and experience with you.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.