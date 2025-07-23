.Mex & Match

Deeply steeped in Santa Cruz cooking culture, Josiah Martin’s professional culinary career has spanned 25 years locally, culminating in his current position at the recently opened Tortilla Shack. He has done it all, having been a line cook, sous chef and executive chef, as well as having helped open several restaurants. This extensive, comprehensive pedigree made him the perfect fit to be chosen by Tortilla Shack’s owners to help its glow-up, described by Martin as an upscale, fast-casual counter-service spot that gives chain vibes but isn’t one. A contemporary industrial motif is punctuated by paintings of iconic local places, with cuisine defined as a modern take on traditional Mexican food with California influence.

The cheesy steak burrito is one menu mainstay, combining carne asada, queso cheese dip, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage and fries rolled up in a chipotle smoked cheddar tortilla. The fish taco and Baja burrito are also standouts, featuring battered and fried Alaskan true cod complemented by parsley lime rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and creamy aji verde sauce. Martin says the most popular pick is build-your-own burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads with protein options like cilantro lime chicken, sirloin steak and al pastor pork, as well as veggie options like salsa macha. Beverage offerings include Jarritos and Mexican beer, and the churro fries make for a strong finish to any meal.

Describe the progression of your passion for food.

JOSIAH MARTIN: As a kid, we lived in Zayante and my role in the family was to start the fire that we would cook with every morning. I’ve always loved helping and feeding people, so it was a natural progression for me to join the restaurant industry. Because I have such an intrinsic love for food, it barely feels like a job to cook, and when I go home I do it too. A lot of chefs lose their passion to cook outside their job, but for me it’s the opposite and only inspires me more.

How have you seen the industry evolve?

Coming from traditional sit-down brick-and-mortar restaurants, it seems like the way the world is moving is that people nowadays have less and less time to relax and enjoy a meal. This has led to the popularity of fast-casual restaurants and I’ve really seen an intentional and intelligent shift toward that style.

1505 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz, tortillashack1.com