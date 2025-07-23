.Mex & Match

Tacos, burritos and bowls

By Andrew Steingrube
SHACK UP Kaylie Beerman serves fish tacos and a fish burrito bowl at the Tortilla Shack. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Deeply steeped in Santa Cruz cooking culture, Josiah Martin’s professional culinary career has spanned 25 years locally, culminating in his current position at the recently opened Tortilla Shack. He has done it all, having been a line cook, sous chef and executive chef, as well as having helped open several restaurants. This extensive, comprehensive pedigree made him the perfect fit to be chosen by Tortilla Shack’s owners to help its glow-up, described by Martin as an upscale, fast-casual counter-service spot that gives chain vibes but isn’t one. A contemporary industrial motif is punctuated by paintings of iconic local places, with cuisine defined as a modern take on traditional Mexican food with California influence.

The cheesy steak burrito is one menu mainstay, combining carne asada, queso cheese dip, chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage and fries rolled up in a chipotle smoked cheddar tortilla. The fish taco and Baja burrito are also standouts, featuring battered and fried Alaskan true cod complemented by parsley lime rice, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and creamy aji verde sauce. Martin says the most popular pick is build-your-own burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads with protein options like cilantro lime chicken, sirloin steak and al pastor pork, as well as veggie options like salsa macha. Beverage offerings include Jarritos and Mexican beer, and the churro fries make for a strong finish to any meal.

Describe the progression of your passion for food.

JOSIAH MARTIN: As a kid, we lived in Zayante and my role in the family was to start the fire that we would cook with every morning. I’ve always loved helping and feeding people, so it was a natural progression for me to join the restaurant industry. Because I have such an intrinsic love for food, it barely feels like a job to cook, and when I go home I do it too. A lot of chefs lose their passion to cook outside their job, but for me it’s the opposite and only inspires me more.

How have you seen the industry evolve?

Coming from traditional sit-down brick-and-mortar restaurants, it seems like the way the world is moving is that people nowadays have less and less time to relax and enjoy a meal. This has led to the popularity of fast-casual restaurants and I’ve really seen an intentional and intelligent shift toward that style.

1505 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz, tortillashack1.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Previous ArticleChai Harder
Next ArticleFree Will Astrology
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, summer concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Submit an Obituary
Legal Notices
Fictitious Business Name (FBN) Statements
Doing Business As (DBA) Notices
Trustee Sale Notices

 

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Vinyl Destination

Conspiracy of One

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology