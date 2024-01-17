.Mission Street Housing Project

By GT Staff
The proposed housing project would be at the site of Herb Room and the Food Bin. PHOTO: City of Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Planning Commission will review permits on Jan. 18 for a mixed-use housing project on the site of the Food Bin and Herb Room, located on the northwest corner of Mission and Laurel Street. 

The proposed five-story housing project would have 59 units and will include ground level parking, with the Food Bin and Herb Room occupying the ground floor. The plan also includes eight affordable units for tenants who meet state-set requirements for very low incomes. In compliance with state law, the project seeks a density bonus, permitting a building taller and denser than conventional city regulations due to the inclusion of affordable housing units.

The Planning Commission meeting can be attended at 809 Center St. in Santa Cruz, at 7 p.m.

