.Giveaways

.Tickets to The Sam Chase & The Untraditional

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Sam Chase & The Untraditional w/ Jimbo Scott & Yesterday’s Biscuits at Moe’s Alley in Santa Cruz on Saturday, April 19, 9:00pm.

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional hails from San Francisco, California. This juggernaut of a band blends rock n roll with folk music while maintaining the sensibilities and attitudes that come from growing up on a healthy diet of punk rock. The leader of the band is The Sam Chase himself, a natural storyteller with a voice that sounds as if it has weathered many an epic tale. With boot stomping orchestration and lyrics that have been immortalized on the tattooed skin of their fans, The Sam Chase & The Untraditional doesn’t mess around.

Jimbo Scott has been entertaining audiences far and wide for more than a decade, including 2 years as a member of the famed NorCal Jamgrass band, Poor Man’s Whiskey. His solo work evokes traditions of Tennessee country and bluegrass, Oakland soul in sepia toned California landscapes and life-scapes. At the end of 2022, Jimbo teamed up with an all-star lineup of musicians to form Jimbo Scott and Yesterday’s Biscuits.

Moe’s Alley has been bringing live music to Santa Cruz since 1991. Moe’s Alley is a 21+ live music venue with a full bar and outdoor patio. They have partnered with Taqueria Agave to serve a limited menu for nearly all of their shows.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 10, 2025.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 21+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous Article$50 to Pacific Cookie Company
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Pacific Cookie Company Giveaway

$50 to Pacific Cookie Company

Chardonnay & Chardonnay Giveaway

Tickets for Chardonnay Sailing Charters

$100 to Gabriella Café