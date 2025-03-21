Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Sam Chase & The Untraditional w/ Jimbo Scott & Yesterday’s Biscuits at Moe’s Alley in Santa Cruz on Saturday, April 19, 9:00pm.

The Sam Chase & The Untraditional hails from San Francisco, California. This juggernaut of a band blends rock n roll with folk music while maintaining the sensibilities and attitudes that come from growing up on a healthy diet of punk rock. The leader of the band is The Sam Chase himself, a natural storyteller with a voice that sounds as if it has weathered many an epic tale. With boot stomping orchestration and lyrics that have been immortalized on the tattooed skin of their fans, The Sam Chase & The Untraditional doesn’t mess around.

Jimbo Scott has been entertaining audiences far and wide for more than a decade, including 2 years as a member of the famed NorCal Jamgrass band, Poor Man’s Whiskey. His solo work evokes traditions of Tennessee country and bluegrass, Oakland soul in sepia toned California landscapes and life-scapes. At the end of 2022, Jimbo teamed up with an all-star lineup of musicians to form Jimbo Scott and Yesterday’s Biscuits.

Moe’s Alley has been bringing live music to Santa Cruz since 1991. Moe’s Alley is a 21+ live music venue with a full bar and outdoor patio. They have partnered with Taqueria Agave to serve a limited menu for nearly all of their shows.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 21+ to win.