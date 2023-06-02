.Tickets to the Monterey Beer Festival

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Monterey Beer Festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 8, 12:30-4pm. (A $120 value!)

Locals and visitors can take a fun “beer-cation” and celebrate the 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, that will be held at the beautiful Monterey County Fair & Event Center. In addition to tasting an array of outstanding beer and food, the Monterey Beer Festival will feature live entertainment and a DJ, all in a totally fun, relaxed party atmosphere. A not-to-be-missed event for anyone 21 and over, the Monterey Beer Festival benefits the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 21+ to win.