.Giveaways

.Tickets to the Monterey Beer Festival

Enter to win a pair of tickets to Monterey Beer Festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 8, 12:30-4pm. (A $120 value!)

Locals and visitors can take a fun “beer-cation” and celebrate the 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, that will be held at the beautiful Monterey County Fair & Event Center. In addition to tasting an array of outstanding beer and food, the Monterey Beer Festival will feature live entertainment and a DJ, all in a totally fun, relaxed party atmosphere. A not-to-be-missed event for anyone 21 and over, the Monterey Beer Festival benefits the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation.

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 21+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be randomly chosen. All winners will be notified via email. By submitting this form, you are giving consent to have your submitted data added to GoodTimes' email list. This data may also be shared by our divisions, subsidiaries and affiliated companies in connection with this giveaway, contest or survey. GoodTimes and all parties involved take privacy very seriously, and we guarantee email addresses and information collected will be kept confidential. If you wish to unsubscribe from the mailing list, you can do so after you receive the first mailing by clicking on the Unsubscribe link.

Previous Article$100 to Om Gallery
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Michelle Rodriguez Leaving PVUSD

D. Riley Nicholson

Cabrillo Music Festival Names New Exec D. Riley Nicholson

A letter to the editor of Good Times

Santa Cruz Cannot be a Haven For that Kind of Misguided...