.Mountain Magic

From side hustle to main dish

By Andrew Steingrube
FELTON FAVORITE Ava Aiello serves up the Redneck Benny with blueberry pancakes at Rocky’s Cafe. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

Originally a painting and construction contractor, Mark Bohn and his wife, Christine, founded their Felton breakfast/lunch spot 25 years ago as a way to supplement their income. They already owned the building, so they decided to give being restaurateurs a shot and Mark took on the role of head chef. What started as a side hustle became a main grind and labor of love. Named after Christine’s childhood canine Vizsla, Rocky’s Café is described by Mark as “Nothing fancy, a little country café with fresh-made food like you prepared it yourself at home.” The ambiance tracks with a rustic, barn-style feel set with seasonal decorations.

The classic American menu has morning favorite omelets like the Mediterranean, with feta, kalamata olives, tomato and red onion, and the Italian Stallion, with sausage, pesto, mushroom, tomato and ricotta. The eggs Benedict feature scratchmade hollandaise and the buttermilk and gluten-free pancakes and thick French toast are also hits. Lunch offerings start with always-hits-the-spot hamburgers and cheeseburgers, French dip and tuna sandwiches, and seasonal soups like split pea/ham. The fried zucchini is another popular choice, and Mark says the onion rings are “the best in the Valley.” French roast coffee provides invigoration; beer and wine relaxation.

How do construction and restaurant work overlap?

MARK BOHN: They coincide because both require commitment and seeing something through from start to finish. And with both, unless you’re there all the time, your success will be limited. That’s with anything in life: You have to be really and completely invested in order to provide a quality product that people will want to come, and come back for. Whether it’s the construction or restaurant business, the common denominator is dedication to professionalism.

Describe your culinary come up.

I never thought I would become a cook, nor did I ever intend or want to. But I have found that I really enjoy it and I’m pretty good at it. I love creating and making food. I always thought someone else would do the cooking here, but during the pandemic it became a necessity for me to stand in front of the stove and make it happen because no one else was going to do it. I’ve really embraced the role and grown into it, and love the process of improving the food and streamlining our operation. I’ve become the quintessential restaurateur.

6560 Highway 9, Felton, 831-335-4637.

Andrew Steingrube
