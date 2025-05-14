music in the park, blue oyster cult, san jose california

.Mountain Time

This weekend in SLV features a new play and an art tour

By Edie Irving
NEURODIVERGING LThe lead character of ‘Curious Incident’ can’t bear to be touched. Photo: Mountain Community Theater

In the current political climate, “diversity” has become a hot potato—but it’s a word that’s still heartily embraced by local theater companies. And this weekend Mountain Community Theater takes on one very specific angle.

“At a time when the very concept of diversity is being undermined in some places, recognizing the challenges and potential of a person who would now be labelled as “neurodiverse” is important to us,” the Mountain Community Theater states in its press release for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Curious Incident—which opens May 16 and runs through June 8—was written by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The production, directed by Simon Hayward, embraces this inspiring and challenging story of an autistic teenage boy learning about the complexities of life.

The play was first produced by the National Theater in the United Kingdom; on Broadway, it won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. Curious Incident focuses on 15-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers.

Christopher’s discovery of the neighbor’s dog, Wellington, speared with a garden fork, sets him on a journey of “detecting” that goes well beyond who killed Wellington. He uncovers his family history, learns his strengths in surprising ways, and also reveals how difficult it can be to live with someone who doesn’t fit our expectations of “normal” behavior.

And there’s more than one reason for curious culture mavens to head to the hills this weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, the San Lorenzo Valley Art Tour will provide entertainment during the day, showcasing the work of 27 artists.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs May 16–June 8 with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm in Park Hall, 9400 Mill St, Ben Lomond. Tickets: $20–$20. mctshows.org

The San Lorenzo Valley Art Tour takes place 11am–5pm on May 17–18. Free. For details, visit slvarttour.org.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Edie Irving
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleShining a Light
moe\'s alley, live music in santa cruz california, spring concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Archival black-and-white photo

Santa Cruz County History Fair set for May 17

Bruno's Bar and Grill

$100 to Bruno’s Bar and Grill

Sevy's Bar & Kitchen

$50 to Sevy’s Bar & Kitchen