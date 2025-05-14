.Mountain Time

In the current political climate, “diversity” has become a hot potato—but it’s a word that’s still heartily embraced by local theater companies. And this weekend Mountain Community Theater takes on one very specific angle.

“At a time when the very concept of diversity is being undermined in some places, recognizing the challenges and potential of a person who would now be labelled as “neurodiverse” is important to us,” the Mountain Community Theater states in its press release for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Curious Incident—which opens May 16 and runs through June 8—was written by Simon Stephens, based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The production, directed by Simon Hayward, embraces this inspiring and challenging story of an autistic teenage boy learning about the complexities of life.

The play was first produced by the National Theater in the United Kingdom; on Broadway, it won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play. Curious Incident focuses on 15-year-old Christopher, who has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers.

Christopher’s discovery of the neighbor’s dog, Wellington, speared with a garden fork, sets him on a journey of “detecting” that goes well beyond who killed Wellington. He uncovers his family history, learns his strengths in surprising ways, and also reveals how difficult it can be to live with someone who doesn’t fit our expectations of “normal” behavior.

And there’s more than one reason for curious culture mavens to head to the hills this weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, the San Lorenzo Valley Art Tour will provide entertainment during the day, showcasing the work of 27 artists.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs May 16–June 8 with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm in Park Hall, 9400 Mill St, Ben Lomond. Tickets: $20–$20. mctshows.org

The San Lorenzo Valley Art Tour takes place 11am–5pm on May 17–18. Free. For details, visit slvarttour.org.