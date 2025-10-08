.Much to Munch

Transport me to Swanton Berry Farm, where the pioneering organic strawberry operation continues its legacy of caring for both land and labor, welcoming visitors year-round for jams, shortcakes and ocean-view picnics.

Take me to Rodoni Farms and its pumpkin patch and corn maze.

Get me over to Post Street Farm and its seasonal flowers and Halloween-ready “skull gourds” that make every visit a visual venture.

Drive me up the coast to Pie Ranch and goofy selfie spots, native gardens and milling demos.

Help me rediscover Homeless Garden Project, Santa Cruz’s first CSA, and—while we’re at it—Santa Cruz Permaculture in all its sustainable glory (plus a special Harvest Dinner 5:30–7:30pm Sunday, Oct. 12), and Flip Flop Farm too, the latter a fresh destination for a new generation of growers leveraging its own interactive tours, flower U-Picks, and sun-warmed tomato tastings.

That’s all a long way of saying one of the Santa Cruz area’s coolest traditions is growing in new ways this weekend. All of those aforementioned farms are brand-new 2025 additions to the Open Farm Tours, happening Saturday–Sunday, Oct. 11–12, with 16 Santa Cruz County locations participating total.

The nine returning farms represent other local luminaries in Prevedelli, Live Earth Farm, Beeline Blooms, Blossoms Biodynamic Farm, Esperanza Community Farms, Dos Aguilas Olive Grove, Luz Del Valle Farm, Sea to Sky Farm and Thomas Farm.

There’s even a barbecue lunch 11am–3pm with pitmaster Charlie Brown doing pulled pork sandwiches, stuffed portobello mushrooms, Corralitos sausages and veggie kabobs Saturday at Luz Del Valle Farm in Aptos and Sunday at Sea to Sky Farm in Bonny Doon.

And before that a CAFF Farm Dinner materializes 5:30–7pm at Pajaro Pastures Ranch in Corralitos with Jessica Yarr executing a menu starring ranch products and local ingredients.

This go-round the weekend is divided regionally, with tours at seven South County farms on Saturday and nine North County farms on Sunday.

The price remains reasonable, at $25 per car with as many as five people for all the spots.

All farm profiles, schedules and activities are up on openfarmtours.com, where visitors can also use the interactive map for easy directions.

GREEN IS GO

More than 50 purveyors of sublime wine, craft beer, top-shelf spirits and foods up to the name of the festival gather in Aptos Village Park noon–4pm Saturday, Oct. 11, for the latest Gourmet Grazing on the Green to boost the Santa Cruz Cancer Benefit Group. Some of the dozens of participants—check out the full list at sccbg.org—include Friend in Cheeses and Fruition Brewing, Haute Enchilada and Hula’s Island Grill, Sante Adarius and Sante Arcangeli, The Crow’s Nest and The Hollins House. Tickets run $99/general; $45/age 10-20; free/9 and under; $60/designated driver. Two pro tips: 1) Park at Cabrillo College lot K and take a shuttle running every 15 minutes 11:30am–5pm; 2) Bring a blanket because the GGG presents a PP, aka picnic paradise.

NEWS NUGS

Soif Wine Bar and Merchant’s wine bar-restaurant is gradually coming together in the Dr. Miller’s building/former Caffe Pergolesi (418 Cedar St., Santa Cruz): Last month the Historic Preservation Commission mostly approved the proposed updates and called for an ADA access route around the back of the building, new front porch steps and porch railing, a renovated front entry, and a fresh Soif Wine Bar sign replacing one of the Dr. Miller’s sign, while its more famous sister Cedar will persevere…The Food As Medicine Health Conference gathers healthcare pros, researchers and experts from various fields to explore the latest findings, clinical applications and practical strategies related to plant-based diets Friday, Oct. 17, at 1440 Multiversity in Scotts Valley, foodasmedicinesantacruz.org…From the Future Is Now files: Dave’s Hot Chicken has launched a new drone delivery system in suburban Northridge near Los Angeles…Drive this tractor to the barn, Wendell Barry: “The soil is the great connector of lives, the source and destination of all.”